Local economy continues to be on the rise

Sabetha continues to see increased sales tax receipt revenues, according to the February County/City Local Sales Tax Distribution Report released by the Kansas Department of Revenue.

The state issues these distributions two months after collection, so the February distribution is a reflection of December sales.

So far in Fiscal Year 2017 — the time period from July 2016 through February 2017 — Sabetha has recorded a 13.1 percent increase in sales tax distributions. With a local sales tax rate of 1 percent, Sabetha’s FY 2017 distributions are $314,176.76.

Sabetha City Administrator Doug Allen said Sabetha’s 1 percent sales tax is earmarked for utilities and waterpark, both of which are set up on 20-year loans, which will take some time to pay off, even with the increases.

“We have noticed the increases, and hopefully our economy will continue to thrive,” Allen said. “If the economy continues in this direction, we will be able to pay both off a few years early.”

Sabetha also saw higher sales tax distributions in the month of February alone — $43,089.37 — a 24.7 percent increase over the $34,550.40 collected in February 2016.

“I feel like it is vital to our community to ‘Shop Small, Shop Local,’ and retain our sales tax dollars in the county to help keep our community viable and strong,” said Gina Murchison, executive director of the Sabetha Chamber of Commerce.

Murchison said a good way to do this is to purchase Chamber gift bonds, which are gift certificates that can be used at any Chamber business, therefore keeping those sales tax dollars local.

Area cities Hiawatha and Holton both also have experienced overall FY 2017 increases — a 4.4 percent bump for Hiawatha, and a 13.7 percent increase for Holton. Meanwhile, Seneca has recorded a 2.3 percent drop in sales tax distributions so far this fiscal year.

County Figures

Nemaha, Brown and Jackson counties also have experienced increased sales tax distributions so far in FY 2017.

Nemaha County, with a local sales tax rate of 1 percent, has recorded $1,315,229.07 in sales tax in FY 2017 — 12.6 percent more than FY 2016. Nemaha County also saw increased sales tax distributions in February alone, from $159,942.08 in 2016, to $174,142.35 in 2017.

Nemaha County Commissioner Gary Scoby says the increase in sales tax distributions is a boon for business owners, the city and Nemaha County.

“We as commissioners, try to do things that encourage people to come to and stay in Nemaha County, which include but are not limited to the neighborhood revitalization and the ROZ program for new college graduates,” Scoby said. “These numbers indicate that more people are shopping local and by doing so are showing support to projects like the hospital and the new swimming pool. The citizens and local businesses should be commended.”

Brown County, with a local sales tax rate of 1 percent, has recorded $1,254,158.16 in sales tax in FY 2017 — slightly higher than FY 2016. In the month of February alone, Brown County also was slightly up, from $165,699.23 in 2016 to $171,886.90 in 2017.

Jackson County, with a local sales tax rate of 1.4 percent, has experienced a 8.2 percent increase in FY 2017 sales tax distributions — $1,134,604.34 in FY 2017. Jackson County also saw a 12.2 percent increase in February sales tax distributions, bringing in $148,563.64 last month.

Importance

Increased sales tax distributions mean more funds coming in to local government budgets, potentially easing the need for property tax increases.

Both the city and county governments are now operating under the state’s property tax lid, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2017. Local governments now are required to hold elections if property tax increases exceed the rate of inflation.

Scoby said the Nemaha County Commissioners kept the property tax lid “in the back of our minds” as they prepared the 2017 budget.

“Did we do anything different in that process? Probably not,” he said. “We must deal with rules and regulations imposed upon us from the Legislature.”