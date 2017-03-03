Scams target the elderly

The Sabetha Police Department has recently taken many complaints about scams. These scams come by way of regular mail, email, or phone call. These scams also range widely in how they are presented.

Popular scams include the winning of a lottery, winning the publishers clearing house, unpaid tax issues involving the IRS, unpaid fines regarding law enforcement, family member in trouble, and several others. These are just a few of the scams, and we get reports of new scams all the time.

The issue with scams has been publicized in the papers, on the radio, on the TV, on the internet, and the police department speaks with citizens all the time. Yet, some are not being reached and good people continue to fall victim to these scams.

Scammers seem to have made their primary target the elderly. So we ask that if you have older family members, especially those that live alone, that you help us to educate them and to be aware of scams and false claims.

The number one rule to tell if something is a scam: you never have to pay money to get money. If someone says that you need to give them money before they can send you money or a prize, it is a scam. Along with that, another sign that it is a scam is the way that they might ask you to send the money. If they are asking you to wire money or put the money on a gift card first, no legitimate business is going to conduct their business in this manner.

Do your own investigations as well. We are talking about your hard earned money. Take time look into a claim before sending out any money. Get the caller’s name, the name of their business, their phone number, what state and city they are located in. All legitimate businesses will be able to provide you with this information, and you can then do a little research of your own to assure yourself of what they are telling you.

Protect your personal information. Never give out bank account information, credit card information, or your social security information without being 100 percent positive with whom you are speaking.

The newest scam to date that we have heard of is as simple as saying “yes.”

An unknown caller will contact you and try to get you to respond by simply saying yes. They will record your yes and then attempt to use it to open lines of credit or make purchases. This is also a sign that they may already have some of your credit information and you may want to run a credit check.

If an unknown caller calls you and asks, “Can you hear me?” you may want to just hang up.

There are many scams out there trying to prey on our community. Please feel free to give law enforcement a call before sending money to someone you do not know. We are one simple phone call away. You are not wasting our time, and we would much prefer to speak to you before you send any money rather than after. If you do not want to speak with law enforcement, speak with a friend before giving out any information or money.

For whatever reason, Sabetha has seemed to have become quite the hot spot for scamming activity, and these scammers have educated themselves very well. They know our town, our shops, our streets, and in a lot of cases, they know who your family may be. Yet they are extremely tactful in hiding themselves. They use untraceable technology, third parties, false addresses and false names.

So question everything. Be vigilant. Be persistent. Do whatever it takes to protect yourself, and give us a call should you ever need some assistance.