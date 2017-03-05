Let’s take a little hike, Part I

We now had a Red Stag in the “salt” as they say. It was time to move on to the next challenge.

Bernard had told me at the beginning of the hunt that he wanted to tackle the Red Stag first and that would give us a couple of days to get acclimated to the higher elevation in the hunting area.

At supper that evening, Bernard suggested that we head up the canyon to the area where the tahr live.

The tahr is actually known as the Himalayan Tahr. I guess the best way to describe the tahr is that it is a goat. It is the Southern Hemisphere version of the Rocky Mountain goat that we hunt in Alaska in the Northern Hemisphere.

It is an animal that originated in Asia and at some point, some of them were transplanted to Southern New Zealand. The project was a huge success and the population exploded. Bernard told me that in certain areas there are so many tahr that the population has to be culled.

The tahr live in the high elevations of the Southern Alps of South New Zealand. A lot of tahr hunts involve the use of helicopters to get to where the tahr are residing.

The reason the helicopters are used is that the terrain is so steep that it is almost impossible to get up to where they are. We would not be using helicopters. We would be climbing.

As I went to sleep that night, I was wondering if I was up to the task of climbing to where the “goats” lived. We headed up the canyon the next morning. We were headed to the Godley Peaks that were near Lake Tekapo.

We would be hunting at around 2,330 feet above sea level. I have hunted in a lot higher elevations than this, but the problem with this area is that the terrain is literally straight up and down.

We went past Lake Tekapo and headed up toward the Godley Peaks at the south end. It was amazingly beautiful! It reminded me so much of Glacier National Park in Montana. We were driving up a path that hugged the mountainside. It was barely wide enough for the vehicle to drive on.

The slate blue colored water in the lake below was gorgeous. There were waterfalls cascading down from the craggy peaks at every turn. The crystal clear water fed the lake down below. It was an overcast day with no sunshine. Rain and snow were intermittently falling. One second it was raining and the next it was snowing.

We came to a small river that was blocking our progress up the canyon. Bernard dropped the Toyota into four-wheel drive and we dropped down into the boulder-lined river and drove right across it. The mountainside that we were driving beside literally rose straight up from the road.

We had gone about four or five miles up the canyon when we pulled into an open meadow at the foot of the peaks. We stopped and got out. It was cold and windy.

Bernard set up a spotting scope and began to glass the hillsides. The top of the peaks were totally covered in snow.

He had been glassing for several minutes when he motioned me over to take a look. I peered through the eyepiece of the spotting scope. There in the center was a small herd of tahr.

I raised up from the scope and looked up the peak with my naked eye. I could barely make the tahr out. There were just small dots on the snow covered hillside. I looked at Bernard and he was just grinning.

“Is that where we need to go?” I inquired.

He nodded his head in affirmation. Those tahr were a long way up there!

“There is nothing up there that we want,” Bernard said.

We crawled back into the vehicle and headed farther up the canyon. In another mile, we came out into another opening between two peaks. We stopped and got out of the vehicle. Bernard soon spotted a band of tahr feeding on the open hillside.

“Let’s work our way up this chute that comes down off this mountainside,” Bernard said.

Ryan set up the spotting scope while we donned our backpacks and I pulled out the .257 Weatherby. I was anxious to pull the trigger on this rifle again.

“Let’s you and me take a little hike up this mountain and see what we can find. Are you up to it?” Bernard questioned.

I nodded that I was ready to give it a go. Off we went in search of the tahr.