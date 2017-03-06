4-H Club: Stateliners

Submitted by Helen Krehbiel, Reporter

Did you know that satin rabbits have three layers of color in their fur? One of the Stateliners’ members, Maddie Mosteller, demonstrated this by blowing down into the fur of her rabbit Billy so the club could see the colors in his fur.

The bottom layer is slate gray, the middle is a coppery color, and the top is more of a gray or brown. Maddi bred Billy with her doe, Bella, and may even have bunnies by the time this article is printed!

We are always sure to learn something new and fascinating at club meetings. Our last meeting was Sunday, Feb. 26, in Bern. For the first time, the Stateliners began the meeting with a prayer by President Nathan Knapp, who introduced the idea to our club. One of the great things about 4-H is the way members are encouraged to initiate, come up with new ideas, and make the best better.

Amanda Krehbiel led the club in singing, “Do Your Ears Hang Low,” and members answered the roll call by naming their favorite president. George Washington was the most popular answer.

Ribbons and feedback were handed out from 4-H Day earlier this month. Stateliners had excellent participation, and several top and alternate blues were handed out at the meeting.

For the program, Jenny Edelman demonstrated needle felting, and showed the club a few of the cute animals she made.

Jonathan Knapp showed the club three old fashioned long bows, and explained the different qualities of each of them. He also displayed a few homemade arrows, one of which had cotton balls wrapped on the end to be lit on fire. When asked, he said he hasn’t used it to light anything on fire yet, but he hopes to use his arrow to light something like a brush pile.

Luke Renyer led a game for recreation, and the Edelman family brought apples, granola bars and cookies for refreshments after the meeting.