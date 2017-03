Brown County Sheriff 3.6.2017

ARRESTS

There are 19 inmates – 14 males and five females – being held in the Brown County Jail.

On Feb. 28, Brent Rezabek, 32, of Padonia was arrested on a $1,000 Hiawatha failure to appear warrant and a $500 Brown County failure to appear warrant.

On March 1, Martin Bolen, 50, of Hiawatha was arrested on a charge of violating the Offender Registry Act.