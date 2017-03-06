Daryl Bechtelheimer

Daryl H. Bechtelheimer, 91, of Sabetha, died Sunday, March 5, 2017, at the Apostolic Christian Home.

He was born on Jan. 26, 1926, on a farm southeast of Sabetha, the son of Harvey F. and Faye M. (Carpenter) Bechtelheimer. He attended Plum Creek rural school south of Fairview until 1939. He then attended Rock Creek School north of Sabetha and graduated in 1940. He then attended and graduated from Sabetha High School with the class of 1944. He served on the Sabetha Alumni Board of Directors for many years.

He accepted the Lord as his Savior at an early age and was baptized in the Church of the Brethren. After moving north of Sabetha, he attended the Rock Creek Church, at which he served on several boards. He later attended and joined the Sabetha Wesleyan Church.

Daryl married Grace G. Bennett on Feb. 2, 1947, in Sabetha. To this union was born Doyle Eugene, Wayne Earl, Lennis Ilene and Joann Marie. They lived around Sabetha all of their married life.

He was a member of the Nemaha County Farm Bureau and served on the board of directors for a number of years. He represented the Nemaha County Farm Bureau at meetings in Washington, D.C., on several occasions. He was past president and board member of the Albany Historical Society. He served on the Nemaha County Rural Fire District No. 5 Board for several years. He also served on the Berwick Township Board for an extended period of time. He was a member of the Gideon’s International, and it gave him great pleasure to offer Bibles and scriptures to children and college students so they could find the Lord as their Savior.

Daryl is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Grace on Feb. 13, 2017; daughter, Lennis Petr; and sister, Marjorie Kesler.

He is survived by his children, Doyle (Connie) Bechtelheimer of Sabetha, Wayne (Jean) Bechtelheimer of Wichita, and Joann Pendland of Overland Park; son-in-law, Dan Petr of Blue Rapids; brother, Paul Bechtelheimer of Sebring, Fla.; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and several step-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Popkess Mortuary Chapel in Sabetha. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Popkess Mortuary. Interment will be made at the Sabetha Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon’s International, sent in care of the funeral home, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, KS 66534. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.popkessmortuaries.com.

