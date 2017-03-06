Door-to-door meat sales

While food sales to your door may be convenient, meat sold at your door may not be safe. Reports have been made in other states of meat being sold out of trucks or backpacks. Reputable vendors will have a license to prove their business is reputable.

Lack of refrigeration on the truck is a red flag that the vendor is illegal. Outdated meat or no labels on the packages is another concern.

Some other ways to determine if the vendor is legit is to ask for literature that lists a sales office with contact information.

Read the label and look for an establishment number for United States Department of Agriculture meat inspection. Look for a grade shield on the package for quality. Ask for a retail permit or state license.

Redo your coffee shop stop

A cup of coffee is a must for many to start their day. But for many, it is more than just coffee in the cup. Here are some ways to rethink your coffee drink:

• Downsize and switch from a large to a small size and it just might hit the spot!

• Do dairy right – cut calories by using low-fat or skim milk to reduce saturated fat.

• Skip the “whip” – while it is a fun treat, a daily dose of whipped cream can increase daily calories. Save it for special occasions.

• Cut the syrup in half – use one pump of syrup instead of two. Or, try a sprinkle of cinnamon or cocoa instead for extra flavor.

• Coffee and treats – Those treats, such as a muffin or pastry, are still tasty and more fun shared with a friend.