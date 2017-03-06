International Trade Day of events event planned for April 6

Submitted by Mary Ann Riederer

The Sabetha Chamber of Commerce, Glacial Hills Business Resource Center, Washburn University Small Business Development Center and Washburn University School of Business International Program are providing an opportunity to Kansas small businesses and business resources who want to learn more about exporting. The International Trade Day of Events will be held in Sabetha on Thursday, April 6. Registration will close on Friday, March 17.

The robust agenda includes an interactive morning looking at readiness, market research, market entry, legal, regulatory compliance, transportation, payment/finance and cultural issues. The afternoon provides the opportunity for participants to meet privately with several resources including US Commercial Service, a Freight Forwarder, and International Banker. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

To register for the upcoming event, visit www.washburnsmallbusiness.com or contact Mary Ann Riederer at 785-207-0267. Washburn School of Business, International Program has provided a sponsorship that brings the registration fee from $199 for the first 20 registrants.

Further, limited STEP Grant funding opportunities will be made available to eligible Kansas small businesses by the Kansas Department of Commerce, to potentially reduce their participation cost to $0.

For more information on this grant, contact Chang Lu, at Chang.Lu@KS.gov or visit www.kansascommerce.gov/STEP.