Iris Leaf Spot control starts now

Temperatures are up – time to get outside and get some stuff done. For those of you with iris plants, now is a great time to initiate iris leaf spot control measures. Check out the Kansas State University Turf blog (https://blogs.k-state.edu/turf/iris-leaf-spot-spring-cleaning-to-disrupt-fungal-life-cycle/) for pictures if you’re not sure what that is.

Since iris leaf spot is a fungal disease, infection is favored by wet periods during the spring with emerging leaves and even flower stalks eventually showing one-eighth to a quarter inch diameter spots. Borders are reddish, and surrounding tissue first appears water-soaked before yellowing.

After flowering, spots enlarge and grow together. If weather is conducive, individual leaves can be killed. While the plant isn’t killed outright, it can suffer from repeated infections that reduce plant vigor.

Spores pass from plant to plant by splashing water and since the disease overwinters in old leaves, removal and destruction of dead leaves will help with control.

If the infection was light last year, that’s probably all you’ll need. Heavily infected plants will likely benefit from an application of a fungicide containing chlorothalonil or myclobutanil (multiple products available) when leaves appear in the spring. Repeat sprays every seven to 10 days for four to six sprays. Iris leaves are waxy, so be sure to include a spreader-sticker in your spray to ensure good coverage.

Annual Spring Reminder – Pine Wilt

Consider this your annual spring reminder: cut down pine trees infected with pine wilt!

This devastating pine has been eliminating pines in Kansas for at least two decades now. Unfortunately, the only control is tree removal to try and prevent the spread of the beetles that carry the damaging nematode. Beetles start emerging in late April or early May to head to new trees, making right now the prime time for control.

For those of us in Eastern Kansas, a dead pine tree likely has pine wilt. If it’s dead – remove it from the landscape. Hopefully, that will help prevent the spread.

If your pine isn’t dead, however, it might be time to take a look a little more closely at it. Other diseases also affect pine trees, and some of those can be treated if detected early.

Contact your local Extension Office for information on pine diseases if you have any question about what your tree might be suffering from.