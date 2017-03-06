Memories 3.8.2017

125 Years Ago

Friday, March 4, 1892

At the Baptist Church—Sunday morning March 6, a memorial service. Lessons from the life of Rev. Charles H. Spurgeon. The life of a man whom God’s favor has raised to so high a position before the whole world ought not to pass without being made the object of most earnest attention.

Longfellow Day was observed in the schools last Friday, by appropriate recitations from the author, songs and sketches of his life. A large number of the citizens attended the exercises in the various departments and all express themselves greatly pleased with the programs to which they listened.

The rage for bad spelling has gotten into the Severance News, which ought to be above it. It is not the trick of a good writer to attempt to hide weakness of thought under a cloak of poor grammar and still worse orthography. Newspapers owe something to the public, and the publication of this sort of stuff does not make the work of the teacher of the public school any easier.

Married—Mr. Frank J. Thompson and Miss Emma E. Whitehead. We give a hearty God- speed to the young couple who set out on their life together under the best auspices. May they have all the happiness that falls to the lot of mortals.

100 Years Ago

Thursday, March 8, 1917

In the fall of 1870 a covered wagon drove into Sabetha and in it was a stranger inquiring the way to Albany. This stranger was G. H. Adams, the father of George Ira Adams. On the seat in the wagon sat a pale delicate-looking woman and a frail delicate boy. The wife and son of G. H., afterwards known as George Ira. The death of George Ira Adams last week has recalled many stories of the man.

Veterinarians of Brown and Nemaha counties are being instructed in hog cholera serum treatment in Sabetha Wednesday this week. Twenty-five are present. Dr. Murphy, head of the serum work in Kansas, is here.

Ad—Our Spring Hats are ready for showing and we are most happy to “try them on” you. Call while the stock is fresh and has not been handled. The hats this season are exceedingly becoming; in a variety of shapes with simplicity the keynote. You will surely like them. Plenty of clerks to attend you—Miss Daisy Smith.

Mrs. T. A. Glover, who lives in Moorcroft, Wyoming, writes that they have all the snow we did not get. The snow is as high as the house now and all ditches and gulleys filled. The little river running past their place is out of its banks. But the weather is warming and buttercups will soon be in bloom, she says.

75 Years Ago

Wednesday, March 4, 1942

Sabethans have spent considerable time speculating on the explanation for various types of airplanes that have flown over Sabetha recently. Investigation has revealed nothing very definite about any of them. Almost every Sabetha person who has had even remote connections with flying has been said to be connected with the flights, but it is not considered likely the planes had local significance.

W.R. Popkess chairmain of the Sabetha defense council salvage committee has learned from the Salvation Army that tin cans for salvage purposes are badly needed. However, their reclamation will offer problems not only to the gathering agency but also to the donor.

In these days of scarcity of new farm implements and with repair parts more and more difficult to obtain the farm machinery repair work being done by vocational agriculture boys or Sabetha High School under instructor.

50 Years Ago

Tuesday, March 7, 1967

Two Sabetha teachers suffered injuries in a single car wreck Friday night. Miss Louise Wolfe, Sabetha High School Home Economics instructor, and Miss Marcia Mahar, SHS librarian, were in Miss Wolfe’s car when it left the road near Howard, Kans. Both women were taken to the hospital in Sedan with Miss Wolfe the most seriously injured. She suffered a broken nose, a chipped vertebrae and was badly bruised.

Floyd L. Huenergarde, acting president of the National US-36 Highway Association, has announced that a four-lane freeway from Hiawatha to St. Joseph, Mo., and a new bridge across the Missouri River at St. Joseph are among the major goals to be discussed at the association’s annual meeting.

Milton Ray Barton, 30, who was held as a suspect in burglary of the Pawnee Clinic, was missing from the Pawnee jail early last Sunday morning. Here’s evidently what happened: Barton was confined in the bullpen. Prisoners are let out of the bullpen to bathe twice per week with the tub in the runway around the bullpen. Barton must have used his bathing privilege to scan closely the operation of the bullpen latch. With a piece off his bed, he worked the latch open. With the army blanket from the bed, the sheet, and wires from the flat springs of the bed, he made a “rope” and once in the runway outside the bullpen, opened a window and let himself down.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, March 4, 1992

USD 441 board of education members established a committee Monday evening, March 2, to review the district’s policy concerning religion in schools and make recommendations to the board for any additions or changes. The action came after an executive session in which recent reports of alleged religious harassment in the schools were discussed.

The board of education of Sabetha USD 441 has announced the employment of Dennis R. Stones as new Sabetha High School principal effective July 1. He replaces Irwin Figgs, who is retiring this year after 21 years at SHS.

Graduates Success Helps Bern—Donald Ingwerson was a Kansas farm boy who never planned to attend college. But his algebra teacher and principal at Bern High School insisted that he go. Forty one years later, Ingwerson has made it big. So big that one of 13 seniors in this year’s Bern High graduating class will receive a $10,000 college scholarship. All because Ingwerson grew up to become National Superintendent of the Year.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, March 7, 2007

March is Women’s History Month, a time to celebrate and highlight women’s accomplishments in many and diverse fields of endeavor. In 1911 in Europe, March 8 was first celebrated as International Women’s Day. Women’s rights and women’s right to vote were political hot topics and had high priority in many women’s organizations. But national and worldwide events such as The Great War, the Great Depression and World War II distracted the populace from women’s issues, as there were many “higher priority” issues in the forefront.

The Mid America Alpaca Foundation, based in Hiawatha, has made a commitment of $50,000 to the Kansas State University Changing Lives Campaign, to establish the Camelid Teaching and Education fund. This fund will establish and maintain a camelid teaching heard at the K-State Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital.