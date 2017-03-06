Nemaha County District Court 3.3.2017
CRIMINAL CASES FINISHED (DISMISSAL INCLUDED)
Dennis Smith of Axtell, guilty of giving a worthless check, $369 fines, fees, costs and restitution.
Joseph Cisneros of Kansas City, probation violation, probation extended for 36 months, to serve 60 days in Nemaha County Jail, credit for time served.
Ivy Stephens of St. Peter, Mo., sentenced to 17 months Kansas Department of Corrections, suspended for 12 month probation with community corrections, to pay $1,308 fines, fees and costs.
Charles Balocca of Topeka, sentenced to 29 months KDOC, suspended for 24 months probation with community corrections, to pay $558 fines, fees and costs.
TRAFFIC
Gary Zeit of Wheaton, speeding 74/65, $153 fines and fees.
Dylan Stallings of Overland Park, speeding 69/60, $153 fines and fees.
Stacy Haug of Centralia, speeding 77/55, $231 fines and fees.
Tyler Wilson of Albany, Ill., speeding 79/65 $177 fines and fees.
Robert Messenger of Spring, Texas, speeding 92/65, $276 fines and fees.
Cynthia Scarbrough of Marysville, improper passing on a laned roadway, $183 fines and fees.
TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS
Scott Angell of Sabetha, speeding 115/65, $803 fines, fees and costs.
