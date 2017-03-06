Nemaha County Sheriff 3.6.2017

ARRESTS

Devin T. Hall was released on March 2 on Nemaha County charges on a $5,000 own recognizance (OR) bond with a court date of April 27 at 10 a.m. and on Brown County charges on $20,000 surety bond with a court date of 9 a.m. March 15.

Clover L. Lyons, 37, of Seneca was arrested by the Seneca Police Department on March 2 for the offense of driving while suspended. Lyons was released on a $750 surety bond on March 2, with a court date of 9 a.m. April 19.

Mitchell Heideman, 25, of Corning was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on March 2, after completion of his furlough. The court released Heideman on a $6,000 OR bond on March 3, with a court date of 11 a.m. March 15.

Matthew A. Shasteen, 34, of Sabetha was arrested on March 3, by the Sabetha PD for the offense of domestic battery. He was released on March 4 on $1,000 surety bond, with a court date of 4 p.m. March 16.

Charity A. Martin, 42, of Seneca was arrested on March 3 by Seneca PD for the offenses of driving under the influence, driving while suspended, and transportation of an open container. Martin was released on $2,000 surety bond on March 3, with a court date of 9 a.m. April 19.

Charity A. Martin, 42, of Seneca was arrested a second time on March 3 by the Seneca PD for the offense of driving while suspended. She remains in custody with bond set at $2,500.

James F. Mengert, 59, of Seneca was arrested by the Seneca PD on March 5 for the offenses of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, and prescription drugs. Mengert remains in custody.

ACCIDENTS

At 11:33 p.m. Thursday, March 2, Michelle C. Hosler, 19, of Onaga was traveling westbound on Kansas Highway 9, 1/2 mile west of W6 Road when she left the roadway and her vehicle overturned. Hosler was transported to Holton Hospital by EMS. She was driving a 1998 Dodge Avenger. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES

On Jan. 31, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office took a report that an unknown person had cut the locks off of several storage units at Cardinal Storage in Wetmore. This occurred sometime between noon on Jan. 30 and 3:44 p.m. on Jan. 31. Approximately $65 damage was estimated.