Area spellers place at regional bee
Herald Report
Two Sabetha Middle School eighth-grade students competed in the 64th annual Topeka Capital-Journal Regional Spelling Bee Saturday, March 4. The first four rounds included two oral vocabulary rounds that alternated with spelling rounds.
Kari Edelman and Spencer Strahm were among the 46 students from 23 northeast Kansas counties competing at Shawnee Heights High School. Strahm tied for eighth place and Edelman tied for 11th place.
The two qualified to compete in the Regional Bee after Edelman placed first and Strahm placed second at the Nemaha County Spelling Bee held in February.
