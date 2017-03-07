Area spellers place at regional bee

Sabetha Middle School eighth-grade students Spencer Strahm and Kari Edelman compete in the Topeka-Capital Journal Regional Spelling Bee Saturday, March 4. The two qualified to compete in the Regional Bee after Edelman placed first and Strahm placed second in the Nemaha County Spelling Bee in February. Kari Edelman spells during the practice round at the Topeka-Capital Journal Regional Spelling Bee Saturday, March 4. She tied for 11th place. Spencer Strahm spells during the practice round at the Topeka-Capital Journal Regional Spelling Bee Saturday, March 4. He tied for eighth place.

Herald Report

Two Sabetha Middle School eighth-grade students competed in the 64th annual Topeka Capital-Journal Regional Spelling Bee Saturday, March 4. The first four rounds included two oral vocabulary rounds that alternated with spelling rounds.

Kari Edelman and Spencer Strahm were among the 46 students from 23 northeast Kansas counties competing at Shawnee Heights High School. Strahm tied for eighth place and Edelman tied for 11th place.

The two qualified to compete in the Regional Bee after Edelman placed first and Strahm placed second at the Nemaha County Spelling Bee held in February.