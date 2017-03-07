Audrey Roland

Audrey Joan Roland, 84, of Hiawatha, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 5, 2017, at her home.

She was born July 28, 1932, in Shawnee County, adopted by W.P. and Phyllis Myers Howery and was a lifelong resident of the Hamlin-Hiawatha area. She grew up near Hamlin where she attended school, graduating from high school with the class of 1950. She was a tupperware manager for more than 24 years, prior to working at Wal-Mart as department manager and later in the deli for more than 27 years. When she retired from Wal-Mart, she enjoyed making cinnamon rolls when asked, a lot of times at no charge.

Audrey married Harry Roland on June 25, 1950, at Hamlin Baptist Church. They farmed northeast of Hamlin until 1969. They continued to live in the Hamlin area until moving to Hiawatha in 1979, where they have since resided. He died Feb. 6, 1998. She also was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jessie; son, Michael; and granddaughter, Lindsey Jones.

Survivors include her children Debbie Roland, Bill (Sarah) Roland, Joyce (Bill) Butrick, Herb (Debbie) Roland and Peggy Roland, all of Hiawatha, and Phyllis (Lonnie) Jones of Morrill; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Audrey’s life is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha. Memorials can be made to MS Association or BCDS, which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S. 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.

The Sabetha Herald 3/8/2017