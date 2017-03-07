Bluejays beat Maur Hill claiming spot in Sub-State Championship game

Semi-final action came to Sabetha’s varsity gym on Friday night, March 3, with the No. 1 seeded Maur Hill Ravens (18-3) playing the home team against the No. 5 seeded Bluejay boys. A huge first quarter for Sabetha proved to be fatal to the Ravens, and the Jays played the spoiler, winning 62-49.

Sabetha would open the contest going on a 12-2 run through the first five minutes with four of the starters posting points in a balanced attack. Keegan Cox led the charge for the Jays, hitting three of four of his attempts, including two triples to log 8 points in the frame. The Bluejays led, 19-7, after one quarter.

“We got off to an early lead and withstood a couple of their runs,” said Head Coach Scott Burger. “Our kids did a good job on our press and our zone defense.”

The Ravens came storming back in the second period and outscored Sabetha 14-12. Sabetha continued to share the ball and again had four players in the official scoring with Renyer adding 5 points in the period to bring his tally to 8 in the first half. At the break, the Bluejays had the advantage, 31-21.

Maur Hill chipped away at the deficit and brought it to within single digits by the end of the third quarter. Christian Meyer took control of the offense in the third, draining a triple and a layup for 5 points. The Ravens’ Kevin Lykins had 5 points in the frame and Nick Caudle hit a pair of treys late, but the Jays would hold the lead headed into the final period, 44-37.

Sabetha would be six of seven from the field in the final eight minutes, which was key as they shot 6-13 from the stripe. Renyer added 6 points and Jesse Burger had a bucket and was perfect from the free throw line hitting all three attempts. The Bluejays would hold their lead and upset the No. 1 seeded Ravens by a score of 62-49.

“This was probably our best game of the year,” Burger said. “We shot the ball very well from the field, over 60 percent. We held their best two players to a poor shooting night. I was just very happy with all aspects of the game.”