Bluejays fall to Thunder in Sub-State semi-finals

It was another battle for Nemaha County bragging rights last Thursday, March 2, or more importantly the right to advance to the Sub-State finals that was on the line. The Lady Jays took on the Thunder in semi-finals with the hopes of upsetting Nemaha Central on their home court. It was a defensive battle that ended up favoring N.C. in this one, 43-23.

Both teams suffocated the others’ offense, and scoring came at a premium through the first two quarters.

“The first half was exactly the way we wanted it,” said Head Coach Alex McAfee. “We challenged shots, boxed out physically and didn’t allow many second chance scoring opportunities.”

The Thunder was held to just 3 points in the opening quarter and inked 8 in the second. But Sabetha found it hard to get the ball through the hoop as well.

“We struggled offensively to get into our sets, run our sets and score,” Coach McAfee said. “Their defense had a lot to do with that as they defended us well.”

The Jays led at the end of the first period by a score of 5-3, but N.C. posted 8 points in the second frame and build an 11-5 lead at the intermission. Hillary Krebs and Grace Kuenzi had 2 points apiece, and Lauren Huber added free throw in the first half.

Scoring woes continued to plague Sabetha in the third quarter with Kuenzi accounting for her team’s entire offense with 3 points. The Jays committed 10 personal fouls in the third, and some of their players began to get into foul trouble which would meter their aggressiveness. N.C. led 25-8 headed into the final quarter.

The Lady Jays rallied in the final eight minutes, with Skylar McAfee pouring in 8 points and Krebs adding 6 in the surge. But with fouls mounting against Sabetha’s starting five, Nemaha Central went to the free throw line too frequently and the Thunder would grab the win, 43-23.

“It was not the finish to the season that will be remembered, it’s the way this team worked every day to improve, came together to play our best basketball of the year to finish our season,” Coach McAfee said. “Winning our first round game at Maur Hill and earning the opportunity to play in the semis at home versus N.C. in a great high school basketball environment, that was great.”