Funding not adequate, court finds

In light of the Kansas Supreme Court’s ruling on the adequacy portion of the Gannon v. State of Kansas school finance case, state and school officials are weighing in on what the ruling could mean at the state and local level.

On Thursday, March 2, the Kansas Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision — not including justices Carol Beier and Caleb Stegall, who abstained — holding that the Kansas K-12 public education financing system does not meet the adequacy requirements of the Kansas Constitution. The court gave the Kansas Legislature until June 30, 2017, to remedy the situation.

“The court determined the plaintiff school districts had shown through the evidence before the three-judge panel — and through the updated results on standardized testing since the trial — that the state is failing to provide approximately one-fourth of all its public school K-12 students with the basic skills of both reading and math, and that it is leaving further behind significant groups of other students,” a statement issued by the Kansas Supreme Court said.

House Representative Randy Garber, R-Sabetha, said he thought one aspect of the decision was interesting to him.

“The decision did not say there needs to be more money put into schools, but that those students who are not performing need to be taken care of.”

Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Superintendent Todd Evans said he was not surprised by the court’s ruling.

“The ruling cited evidence from studies conducted by the Kansas Legislature that there is a correlation between money spent on education and the quality of the education,” Evans said. “This is not economic rocket science. The more resources we have, the better job we can do educating kids.”

In the court’s ruling, the KSC said that if the Legislature has not satisfactorily demonstrated that any K-12 public education financing system it enacts is capable of meeting the adequacy requirements of the Constitution, then lifting the stay of enforcement will mean that the state will be without a legally valid system.

If the Court’s threatened penalty for non-compliance when it issued the ruling on the equity portion of the Gannon case in 2016 is any indication, the result of not meeting the June 30 deadline could be that schools would be unable to operate effective July 1.

“The Kansas Supreme Court has not identified a penalty for non-compliance. This does not mean that one will not be imposed,” Evans said.

“Last year when the equity issue was in question, there was the possibility that schools would not be allowed to open their doors in August, because doing so would be an unconstitutional act,” Evans said. “I am guessing this is a potential consequence for non-compliance [this time]. The violation to the Constitution would be the same.”

The Kansas State Board of Education Chair Jim Porter and Vice Chair Kathy Busch also released a joint statement following the ruling.

Porter and Busch said that, as required by state law, the State Board of Education had submitted a budget to the governor for education funding, and that the State Board had considered the guidance provided by the three-judge panel and what previous legislatures had established prior to budget cuts made during the recession as a basis for the development of the fiscal year 2018 and 2019 education budgets. Thus, they said, the budgets requested by the State Board would be consistent with the court’s ruling.

“The Kansas State Board of Education supports the work of Kansas legislators, and we are confident they will develop a school funding system that satisfies all constitutional requirements,” Porter and Busch said.

Superintendent Evans said he believes the court ruling will be an additional motivator for the Legislature to adopt a new finance formula.

And, in a statement following the ruling, Governor Sam Brownback gave every indication that the Kansas Legislature would be complying with the ruling — and its deadline — by approving a brand new education finance formula.

Brownback said he believed the KSC “correctly observes that our education system has failed to provide a suitable education for the lowest performing 25 percent of students.”

Brownback said the old funding formula had failed Kansas students, particular those who struggle most, and he said a new funding system must “right this wrong.”

“The Kansas Legislature has already begun the work of writing a new school funding system,” Brownback said. “The Kansas Legislature has the opportunity to engage in transformative educational reform by passing a school funding system that puts students first. Success is not measured in dollars spent, but in higher student performance.”

In his statement, Brownback again pushed for school choice, saying that parents should have the opportunity, and be given the resources, to give their child “other educational choices” if they feel their local public school does not offer a quality education for their child.

While Superintendent Evans said he is hopeful that political agendas can be set aside to build an educational system that is great for Kansas’ kids, he is concerned that those who do not want to put more money into education will continue to play “Russian Roulette” with Kansas children’s education and with the court.

“I can imagine an effort to satisfy the court’s decision through the redirection of general fund money from core educational services to focus on those who are academically at risk,” Evans said.

Evans said the state has been down this road before, which is why the state has seen repeated court actions.

“This is the fourth school finance decision since 2010,” Evans said. “Instead of just trying to get by with the least financial effort, let’s obey the law and focus on continuing to build a world class educational system.”

Evans said the state implemented Block Grant funding to “avoid the unconstitutionality of underfunding the past educational finance formula.”

“The block grant was actually a reduction from the previous funding formula that had not been funded at the intended level,” he said. “If the previously underfunded formula was unconstitutional for adequacy, it is logical that a reduction of the underfunded formula would be unconstitutional as well.”

Even a constitutionally adequate education finance formula would not fix the problem of not having available revenue with which to finance it, Evans said.

“In order to finance a constitutionally equitable and adequate finance formula, Kansas will need additional revenue,” Evans said. “At this time, our state does not have legislation passed to correct this issue.

“The one revenue plan with promise — HB 2178 — was vetoed by the governor and was three senate votes shy of an override,” Evans said. “This plan was an opportunity to be proactive to provide the revenue required, not just to fix education, but to have any kind of sustainable plan to provide resources for the future of Kansas.”

Evans said he believes some of the Kansas legislators who dislike the concept of spending more on education are now faced with a moral dilemma.

“They have sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution of the State of Kansas. The Supreme Court has ruled on what is constitutional,” Evans said. “If they don’t like the ruling, is it ethical to vote against constitutionally supportive legislation that they swore an oath to uphold?”

Senator Dennis Pyle, R-Hiawatha, was contacted for comment but stated he did not wish to comment at this time.

Garber told The Herald that he plans to gather more information for further comment at a later date.