Sabetha falls to Marysville in Sub-State Championship

The stage was set Saturday, March 4, with the Bluejays facing the Marysville Bulldogs in the Sub-State finals with both teams vying for a State tournament berth. Sabetha had faced this opponent in the first game of the year, and the Bulldogs easily defeated the Jays by nearly 20 points.

This time, Marysville built a first half lead that the Jays could not recover from and took the victory, 50-40.

Defenses for both teams cut off the lane, but it was Marysville that managed to hit shots from the perimeter and built a 13-5 lead through the first seven minutes of the first frame. Kyle Grimm led the Jays in scoring in the quarter with 5 points, but the Bulldogs would lead, 16-9.

Sabetha would chip away at the deficit and did pull within a point, 18-17, through the first six minutes of the second frame. Marysville was held to just 2 points during that stretch with the Bluejay defense contesting every shot and limiting the second chance opportunity. But the Bulldogs would finish the quarter on a 10-0 run and lead at the half, 28-17.

Sabetha’s man defense and match-up zone kept Marysville’s high powered offense in check to start the second half.

“We executed so well on the defensive end against a very potent offensive team,” said Head Coach Scott Burger.

The Jays would outscore the Bulldogs 12-10 in the third, with Brett Stallbaumer kicking 4 points and Keegan Cox burying a triple. With a quarter left to play, Sabetha trailed, 29-38.

“This group pushed them to the last minutes and were down by only four with two minutes to play,” Burger said.

Christian Meyer had a bucket and a pair of free throws, and Jesse Burger hit a three with a little more than two minutes to play and make the score 42-38 Bulldogs. But Marysville finished the fourth quarter on an 8-2 run, holding off the Bluejay rally, and taking the victory, 50-40.

“Our last game was a great effort,” Burger said. “All players contributed, and that is why they finished so strong over the last six games. Our seniors had much to do with that success and will be missed next year.”

The Bluejays finished the campaign 10-6 in the Big Seven, 13-10 overall, and capped off a successful season with a Sub-State runner-up plaque to add to the trophy case.