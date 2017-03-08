Area beef producer is elected to board

Beef producer Stacy McClintock of Soldier has been elected to serve on the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board Operating Committee. The election took place in early February during CBB’s annual meeting in Nashville, Tenn.

The Beef Promotion Operating Committee was created by the Beef Promotion Research Act to help coordinate state and national beef checkoff programs. The 20-person committee includes 10 members of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board — among them the Board’s three officers and seven others elected directly by Beef Board members. The other 10 members are appointed from the Federation of State Beef Councils.

McClintock has been involved with cattle ranching in Kansas and currently works at the Bank of the Flint Hills in Wamego. She is active in cattle associations, with service including stints as president and vice president of the Jackson County Livestock Association, and chairwoman of the Kansas Farm Bureau beef advisory committee. She is a member of the Farm Bureau, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the American National CattleWomen and the Kansas Livestock Association.

All CBB members are volunteers, and those on the leadership committees are elected by fellow board members for a one-year term. Members of CBB include domestic beef, dairy and veal producers, as well as importers of cattle, beef and beef products.

For more information about the beef checkoff program, visit www.MyBeefCheckoff.com.