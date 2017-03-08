Brown County Commission

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met at 8 a.m. Monday, March 6, in regular session. Members present included Chairman Steve Roberts, and commissioners Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting.

Adam Hahs, account manager with Vance Brothers, was present to discuss the different chipper spreader options available to the county for oiling season.

John Matalone with Matalone Insurance presented the 2017 Claims Administration Agreement for the commissioner’s approval. The commissioners approved the agreement.

Department Reports

County Sheriff John Merchant reported there are 19 inmates — 14 males and five females — currently at the Brown County Jail.

Sheriff Merchant told commissioners that the Brown County Sheriff’s Department is not issuing burn permits for the time being, due to fire danger.

County Register of Deeds Nellie Brockhoff discussed with commissioners an issue with both employees needing to be absent Thursday and Friday. Brockhoff told commissioners she had made arrangements with the Appraiser’s Office to handle answering phone calls, and timing and dating documents as they come in.

Also at the meeting:

The commissioners approved the Feb. 28 meeting minutes.

The commissioners approved and signed tax change order 2016-79.

The commissioners approved road and bridge permit 17-05.

The three commissioners entered executive session on non-elected personnel with County Appraiser Jeff Ball present. Following executive session, no binding action was taken.

The three commissioners entered executive session on non-elected personnel with County Treasurer Cheryl Lippold, Gormley and Boyles present. Following executive session, no binding action was taken.

The commissioners met again on Monday, March 13. Minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.