Editorial: Newspapers in Education

Newspapers in Education Week is March 6 through 10. In celebration of this week, The Sabetha Herald publishes a special supplement in which Sabetha Elementary School fifth grade students write stories and design advertisements for local business sponsors.

So, what can “newspapers in education” offer to our youth? Among other things, we believe a journalist’s education can teach youth about how to obtain factual information. Even as adults, it can be difficult to discern what is truth and what is not in the world today. Lies are claimed as truth, and with the rise of technology and social media, these untruths can spread like wildfire.

But it is possible to teach our youth how to tell the difference between information gathered from credible sources, and information that is not. It is important that our youth grow up understanding that the source of any information is the supporting base for any argument you make, or truth you believe. These sources have to be credible.

Many youth — and adults, too — believe what they see on social media, or believe that “Googling it” will produce infallible results. This is simply not true, and sets our futures down a dangerous path.

I recently ran into this issue — albeit in a very non-serious way — when using my iPhone’s “Siri” to ask, “When is the K-State men’s basketball game?” Siri replied that K-State was playing Texas Tech at Bramlage Coliseum in New York, New York. Close Siri, but not really that close.

Following the 2016 presidential election, Facebook took a lot of heat for allowing “fake news” to be repeatedly shared and therefore spread to the social media masses. Facebook has since vowed to crack down on this spread of “fake news.” I’ll believe it when I see it.

And on Monday, Google acknowledged reports that it inadvertently allowed false information to spread over the weekend. Unfortunately, “over the weekend” is a gross understatement.

Google has in the past few years been moving toward providing direct answers to questions, along with its more traditional list of relevant websites. These answers are set apart at the top of the page in a box, almost shouting, “Look no further! Here is the correct answer!”

These “featured snippets” allow people to see the answer without having to click through to the website itself. Great idea, right? Well, only if Google is making sure to pull information from credible websites, which apparently it was not. So unfortunately, not all of these answers are actually true.

This past weekend, it came out that Google was answering a number of questions incorrectly – including whether Barack Obama was planning a coup. People who “Googled” that question were told “yes” and that Obama was probably “in bed with the Chinese.” This information came from a conspiracy-theory website with authors who were spouting their personal beliefs, with no credible source base.

According to Google, the “featured snippets” search function relies on algorithms to automatically provide a match to a search query, pulling in text from third-party sites. Most of the time this provides people with a helpful summary or answer to their question. But the algorithm does not always discriminate between reputable and disreputable sources. That’s kind of an important step, Google.

As a newspaper reporter, one of the first questions I ask myself after a story idea is brought to me is, “Who or what will provide me with reliable information?” In some stories, I present responses from multiple people who do not have the same opinions on the topic, thus allowing readers the opportunity to see different perspectives on an issue that may not be black and white. This is what all reporters are called to do.

A few years ago when I was speaking with the high school newspaper class, we discussed a particular event that had occurred locally and the rumors that were associated with it. The students asked if I thought they should have reported on the event, so I asked them who or what could have provided them with factual information. In talking through the possible sources, the students came to realize that it would not have been possible to provide a credible newspaper report. I think it surprised some of them how easy it was to figure that out simply by considering potential sources.

It seems to me that we all have more than enough proof that social media websites and online search “top answers” are not a reliable source for information. Newspapers, on the other hand, should act as an example of credible information gathering, a skill that our youth will always need.

Take Newspapers in Education Week as an opportunity to go through the newspaper and note the sources used for information we provide. If you have children or grandchildren, talk to them about how to tell what information is or is not credible, or what information should be considered opinion. The activity would be well worth your time!