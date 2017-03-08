Four scholarships available from Nemaha County Farm Bureau

Nemaha County Farm Bureau will be awarding four $500 scholarships for the 2017 fall semester. This marks the 25th consecutive year of awarding scholarships to college-bound students.

Eligibility requires that the applicants have parents who are current members of Nemaha County Farm Bureau.

Two of the scholarships are earmarked for students entering the field of agriculture, and the other two will be available for all fields of study. The deadline to apply is April 15.

This is a one-year non-renewable scholarship for students attending a four year college, junior college or Vo-Tech school in Kansas or out-of-state schools.

Graduating seniors who are interested in applying for this scholarship can contact their school counselor or pick up an application at the Farm Bureau office in Seneca. For more information, please call 785-336-2341.