Memories 3.15.2017

125 Years Ago

Friday, March 11, 1892

Mary Nevins Blaine, not satisfied with marrying young Jim when he was seventeen years old, now seems determined to engage in a personal controversy with old Jim. If this woman keeps on jawing, the people will not blame young Jim for leaving her, nor will they blame old Jim for advising his son to leave her.

For Sale—I have some thoroughbred short horn bulls, also Poland China hogs of all ages. Some sows that are bred. Prices reasonable. Come and see me and get my prices. J. A. Worley.

Jerry Graham, the grain buyer, Friday, paid Farmer John Howard $3,600 for his wheat. It is not necessary to state that Mr. Howard is not a calamity howler—he doesn’t screech for a sub-treasury scheme, or want government aid, and there is enough money in the country for him. He knows how to farm.

Joseph Hill Dissette, travelling auditor of the Pittsburg & Lake Erie railway, died of grippe at his home in Allegheny City, Pa., at 4 o’clock on Tuesday morning, Feb. 16, aged thirty-eight years, ten months, and thirteen days.

100 Years Ago

Thursday, March 15, 1917

Now, as to the vote on the Sabetha park as a library site. It’s up to the voters of the town. The vote will either eliminate the park as a site or it will show the people want the park as the site. The vote will demonstrate what the people want.

Mr. Clyde Spohr, the Burns detective, has operated in the Woodlawn country with two other detectives seeking to break up the wholesale stealing in the county, especially between Goff and Woodlawn. Nemaha county hired him and his assistants to break the thievery, Spohr and his assistants posed as “pore white trash.” Their information is now in the hands of the county attorney.

Ad—Your dentist has much to do with your facial beauty. Have Dr. Loofbourrow look at your teeth. Health and temper, as well as looks depend on the workmanship of your dentist.

James Vernon and his son, John Vernon, who lived south of Woodlawn are under arrest charged with grand larceny. This is the outcome of the operations of Burns detectives employed by Nemaha county to ferret out the cause of thefts of hogs, grain, chickens, potatoes, and other property. The case makes a story good enough to do into moving pictures.

75 Years Ago

Wednesday, March 11, 1942

The sports editor of The Herald admits he doesn’t know much about trapshooting, except that Carl Lortscher of Bern is one of the top ranking shooters of the country. Last year Carl, son of Mr. and Mrs. Adolph Lortscher, was winner of an interstate championship shooting tournament in Kansas City.

Two sets of petitions have been filed for two candidates in the coming city election to be held April 7. Karl Moser becomes a candidates to succeed himself as city finance commission and Fred Darville is a candidate for school board member to fill out the unexpired term of Herb Brumbaugh.

Officers and men of the Sabetha Company, Kansas State Guard, have been discussing things like the need for regulation shoes and the possibility of getting an armory for Sabetha.

50 Years Ago

Tuesday, March 14, 1967

The weather remains changeable. Temperatures soared up over the 80 degree mark Friday but then the last few days have been cloudy and cool. It almost looked like it could rain yesterday, but a light mist was all that developed. Skies are again cloudy this Tuesday morning. Rain is badly needed.

There were 100 pints of blood donated to the local Red Cross blood program at the visit of the bloodmobile in Sabetha last week. This was another example of the fine community cooperation for this vital program.

A crowd of over 125 persons attended the special Sabetha Chamber of Commerce “Appreciation Night” for employees and their wives of the Western Union and AT&T installations. The special ladies night even was held last night at the Sabetha Country Club.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, March 11, 1992

Students from nine Kansas high schools will be honored Wednesday, March 18, by the University of Kansas Alumni Association and the KU Endowment Association. The students, seniors from Jackson and Nemaha counties, will be named Kansas Honor Students at a dinner program at 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1401 W. Fourth, Holton.

Sabetha Community Hospital, which is in the process of seeking accreditation, submitted films and other quality testing information to the American College of Radiology in January and is waiting for confirmation. The three radiological technologists employed by the hospital will be taking their national exam to certify them as qualified mammography technicians Thursday, March 12, in Kansas City.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, March 14, 2007

An early-morning fire on Saturday, March 10, has destroyed the main portion of the Seneca Grade School and Junior High. No injuries were reported, but the original two-story building , which was constructed in 1938, was destroyed except for a brick shell, which was left standing. A fund has been set up at the United Bank of Seneca for those who wish to make donations that will be specifically used for students needs such as supplies, back packs, etc.

The Sabetha Herald won three first-place awards in the annual Awards of Excellence competition sponsored by the Kansas Press Association. The awards will be presented at the association’s annual convention April 21 in Topeka.