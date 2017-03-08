Morrill City Council

Submitted by Linda Hill City Clerk

The Morrill City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 21, with members Dan Halstead, Todd Gruber and Miles Ploeger present. Mayor Roger Price presided. Superintendent Lee Wymer also was present.

Minutes and vouchers were approved. It was decided to have the Annual Clean Up Day on Saturday, May 13, with May 6 as an alternate date.

Nothing has been found out about the overlay on Kansas Highway 246.

After reviewing the delinquent accounts, it was decided to put limiters on two services and shut the water off on four services if payments are not made. It was also decided to lower the electric meter on one house.

It was decided to allow the elevator to purchase two poles and have Wymer place them where needed.

The matter of an electrical line separator was tabled until all council members are present.