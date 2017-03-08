Nemaha County Association of Retired School Personnel

Submitted by Lylamae Edelman

The first meeting of the new year for the Nemaha County Association of Retired School Personnel was held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at the Buzz Café with 11 members present and two guests, Steve Strahm and Jean Ann Holland. The group enjoyed a lunch of either ham loaf, turkey apple cranberry salad, or a grilled chicken wrap. Don Fischer gave the blessing.

Jean Ann Holland presented the program on living wills and medical power of attorney. She is the director of Social Services at the Sabetha Hospital. She explained about the form she uses and passed out copies for members that wanted one. It was a very interesting and informative presentation on how we can make things easier for our families by having these documents done.

Roll call was telling about how we enjoyed eating our favorite favor of ice cream.

President Dave Spangler opened the business meeting. Lyla Edelman read the minutes of the Nov. 1, 2016, meeting, and they were approved as read after correcting that Carol Bishop and not Linda Whittaker is the vice president. Alice Zahner gave the treasurer’s report.

Gay McClain, scholarship chairperson, commented that she had called all of the schools in Nemaha County about this year’s scholarship/scholarships, and the deadline for applications is April 15. A collection was taken for the scholarship fund. Any member who did not attend the meeting can mail their donation to Alice Zahner at 385 Parkview, Sabetha KS 66534.

Volunteer hours need to be turned in at the May meeting. New forms were handed out.

Discussion was held concerning how to recruit new members. Several ideas were discussed. Any retired school personnel living in Nemaha County is welcome to join. Dues are $20 with $15 being sent to the state organization. You can send the dues to Alice Zahner. The unit meets the first Tuesday of March, May, July, September and November. The state organization (KARSP) sends lobbyists to Topeka to work for our KPERS and its future.

With no other business the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Buzz Café in Sabetha.