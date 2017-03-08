Nemaha County Commission

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, March 6, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Kiley Floyd and Mike Stallbaumer with the Nemaha Valley Community Hospital spoke to commissioners about the possibility of obtaining an easement from Nemaha County for the relocation of the helicopter pad at the Nemaha Valley Community Hospital. County Attorney Brad Lippert joined this discussion as well.

Following discussion, commissioners advised them to move forward with getting the property surveyed and speaking to Gudenkauf Tree Service about relocating some of the trees in the area.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that he is considering purchasing wider tires for the new motor grader. Commissioners advised him to go ahead and try these wider tires.

Ronnebaum also said he is preparing the dust control ad for 2017 that will be published in the papers. He shared the ad with commissioners for their review.

Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp received 2017 federal fund paperwork that needs to be signed by the commissioners and submitted. Commissioners signed the paperwork as presented.

Commissioners approved the February 2017 warrants and pay vouchers as presented. Chairman Burdiek signed add/abate orders as presented.

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that the patrol car with engine problems is now back up and running. Also, one of the new patrol cars ordered for 2017 has been delivered.

Vernon said they are currently holding 12 inmates in the jail, and six individuals were booked into the jail this past week.

He told commissioners that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating a couple of grass fires that occurred in the county recently.

Also, Vernon said, he is leaning toward going with the State platform for the next 911 upgrade.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans came before the board to speak to commissioners about an advertisement that she would like to put in the paper regarding donations toward expanding the meals on wheels program in Nemaha County and toward building a new Senior Center in Nemaha County.

Yunghans requested an executive session with commissioners. A 10-minute executive session was held to discuss non-elected personnel. Present for the executive session were the commissioners, Yunghans and Schultejans. The meeting returned to open session at 11:30 a.m. with no action taken by commissioners following the executive session.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the Feb. 27 meeting.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held at 9 a.m. Monday, March 13. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.