Sabetha PTO met at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the Sabetha Elementary School library. Present were President Lori Menold, Vice President Amber Deters, Secretary Kara Tramp, Treasurer Wanda Menold, Anita Meyer and SES Principal Sara Toedman. Minutes from the February meeting were approved. Menold presented the Treasurer’s Report.

OLD BUSINESS

Student Scholarship Fund: It was voted to discontinue offering a Sabetha High School senior scholarship after the 2016-17 school year. The vote was unanimous.

Teacher Assistance Fund: The official name for this will be Sabetha PTO Classroom Enhancement Program. Deters reported that progress is being made on the details and specifics of this program. The committee members will make a formal presentation to the PTO after groundwork has been laid.

SES Valentine Party: Toedman reported all went well.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

Box Tops: $39 worth had been collected.

Scholarship: It was approved to allot between $1,300 and $1,500 for the 2017 senior scholarships. This committee will be getting together to decide scholarship winners.

Teacher Appreciation/Para/ISS Appreciation: This will be the week of April 4. Legwork is being completed to show appreciation to these staff members.

Parent/Teacher Conference Meal (Feb. 6): It was reported that all went well. Thanks to all that helped.

Landscape Maintenance: Kara Beyer is taking care of the schedule and will prune and fertilize as necessary. Volunteer spot reminders will be sent for landscape maintenance this spring and summer. There are just a couple more details that need to be finished on the fall landscape project. Menold and Beyer will see to it those are complete.

Early Release Treats (April 7): Deters will send out the reminder for this.

Carnival: In 2016, it was decided there would be no carnival in 2017, and PTO would evaluate whether to continue the carnival would be held on an every other year basis. It was discussed and decided to not hold a 2018 carnival, nor to continue the every other year rotation. In the future, the PTO can again at any time evaluate whether the carnival would be a timely and financially worthy fundraiser.

NEW BUSINESS

Kindergarten Information Night (April 11): PTO will provide forms to go in the parent packets.

Eighth grade parent meeting (March 7)/Freshman Orientation: L. Menold plans to be present and speak on behalf of PTO.

Elect new officers: Officers for the 2017-18 school year will be: president, Amber Deters; vice president, Kara Tramp; secretary, Annie Deters; and treasurer, Jeanelle Plattner. These were voted on and passed unanimously.

Fundraiser idea: Many ideas were shared as possible fundraisers. More discussion and research will be done on these ideas.

Our next meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, at SES Library.