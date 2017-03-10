The contagion of the last days spiritual apathy

There is much debate of late about global warming. Some say it is true, others reject the idea.

But in the spiritual realm there definitely is a cooling down of Christians’ love for God.

In Matthew 24:12, the Lord Jesus Himself stated very clearly and succinctly, “Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most (in this context He is referring to Christians) will grow cold.”

Earlier in Verse 3, the apostles asked the Lord, “What will be the sign of Your coming and of the end of the age?”

In my humble opinion, that is readily observable in individual lives and in many, if not most, Christian churches. This sin is contagious. It is spreading. Many Christians are more passionately devoted to their favorite sports teams than their relationship to Christ. Let me ask you, when is the last time you saw a fan fall asleep during a game? To become really excited about your team, others will call you a fan. But, to become really excited about Jesus Christ, then they call you a fanatic. Same word, different forms, different connotations.

The apostle Paul told his young preacher friend Timothy in II Timothy 3:1-9 his (Paul’s) description of the last days. The people would “be lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God.”

In Revelation 2:4, John the apostle quotes the Lord Jesus speaking to the Ephesian church, “Yet I hold this against you: You have forsaken your first love (for the Lord Jesus Christ).” Jesus then said “Repent…!”

How should we love God? Moses in Deuteronomy 6:5 gives us this command, “Love the Lord you God with all your heart and with all your soul (your mind, intellect and will) and with all your strength. These commandments I give you today…”

God Himself loves each and everyone of us passionately. Don’t you think is only fair that we reciprocate the same love?