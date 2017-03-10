Laurel Smith is selected to attend youth tour

Submitted by Stacy Simmer

Rainbow selects Laurel Smith of Sabetha High School and Kimberly Korthanke of Hiawatha High School to attend the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) Youth Tour in Washington D.C.

Rainbow Communications offers students in Northeast Kansas with a once-in-a-lifetime experience by attending the FRS Youth Tour. The students selected to attend the youth tour will get a first-hand look at the rural telecommunications industry, learn about the legislative and governmental process, and get the rare opportunity to visit our nation’s capital. The FRS limits the tour to 100 students, so the selected students will have the opportunity to meet other students from across rural America.

The two will visit historical Monuments and Memorials, Arlington National Cemetery, Smithsonian Museums, Mount Vernon, home of George Washington, the U.S. Capitol, and much more.

Laurel Smith

Smith is the daughter of Rick and Shelley Smith of Sabetha. She is a junior at SHS and is involved in Student Council, SADD, KAYS, FCCLA, cheerleading, volleyball, Infinity Show Choir, Voice A Capella Choir, and the school’s musical productions with a GPA of 4.0.

Smith is extremely involved in her local church providing audio/visual support during church services, vacation bible school, soup suppers, Bible study leader, nursery worker, and is a member of the choir. She has worked at the Sabetha Golf Club, Sabetha City Pool, and regularly works as a babysitter. Smith also finished second place at the Peru State College Business Contest in personal finance.