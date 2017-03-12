Let’s take a little hike, Part II

We began to gather our gear for the little hike up that chute. Bernard shouldered his pack and grabbed his trekking pole. I had moved his pack earlier in the day, and that thing weighed 75 pounds if it weighed an ounce!

I was glad I wasn’t carrying that. Mine was bad enough, and it only weighed around 20 pounds. I glanced upward and noticed that the top half of the mountain had now disappeared in a thick blanket of clouds and fog. It brought with it a now steady drizzle mixed with snow.

“Do you have your rain gear?” inquired Bernard.

I gave him a thumbs up. He turned and headed off to our right where the chute dumped into the valley. I followed along as closely as I could without stepping on his heels. I was bound and determined to keep up with this youngster! We walked on a side hill progression and soon arrived at the boulder-strewn chute. It was about 100 yards wide with boulders the size of small cars lining it.

On both sides of the chute were hillsides that rose up at a very steep angle. Right in the middle of the chute was a small roaring stream that was cascading down from a waterfall that was visible at least a mile up the chute. We began to traverse upwards, paralleling the stream. We would walk for a while and then we would stop and take a break.

I am pretty sure Bernard did not need a break, but he did so for my well being. By this time, the steady drizzle had turned into rain. We wriggled out of our backpacks and pulled out the rain gear. I was loving it! This was what I traveled halfway around the world for! We now pushed onward and upward.

“I hope your boots are waterproof,” Bernard said, as he forded the stream without even looking back.

I looked down at my Cabela’s issued boots and hoped that they were. They were supposed to be! I was not really crazy about fording the stream, but if that is what Bernard wanted to do, then that is what we would do.

Bernard was crossing the stream by stepping from submerged rock to submerged rock. I tried to follow in his path making sure that I did not slip into deeper water. The water was a beautiful deep grayish blue color. It was glacier water. My boots held the water out and even when I went over the tops, the rain gear sealed the water off from going over.

We covered about a mile before Bernard stopped and pulled out his spotting scope. He began glassing the upper slopes. Nothing was there. We moved further up the chute.

The rain had now stopped. We were now just a short distance from the waterfall that seemed to just drop straight down from the top. It was stunning.

For another half hour, we crossed back and forth over the stream working our way up the chute. We could now see the slopes on both sides of the chute. There were no tahr in sight. After a two-hour hike, we turned around and headed back to the bottom without so much as a sighting.

“Now that you are warmed up, we will drop down and head up the next chute,” Bernard said with a grin.

We worked our way back down. After hitting the bottom, we drove up the canyon to the next drainage. We gathered our gear, and this time with Ryan tagging along we headed up the chute. It had begun to drizzle again. We worked our way across a large boulder field, and then the chute narrowed and it began to get steep. The climbing required a little more effort than before. As we climbed higher the view of the lake down below and the valley behind us was beyond description.

We had climbed upwards for almost an hour. The stream just below us now turned sharply to our right. As Bernard rounded a large boulder to follow the stream he dropped to the ground and began to inch backwards toward Ryan and I.

“There is a bull tahr on the hillside, and he is looking right at us!” Bernard explained.

My heartbeat just jumped up a notch. This is what we came for!