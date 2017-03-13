Brown County Sheriff

There are 19 inmates in the Brown County jail — 14 males and five females

On March 7, Jerry McGuire, 38, of Horton was arrested on a Hiawatha failure to appear warrant.

On March 7, Natalie Nioce, 30, of Sabetha was arrested on a Brown County failure to appear warrant.

On March 7, Cameron Mayer, 34, of Horton was arrested on a $25,000 Brown County warrant for blackmail.

On March 7, Karla Coversup, 37, of Horton was arrested on a Brown County worthless check warrant and a Shawnee County failure to appear warrant.

On March 11, Greg Nespor, 57, of Belleville was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and transporting an open container.

On March 12, Brett Smith, 20, of Hiawatha turned himself in to the Brown County Jail. Smith had a $35,000 Brown County warrant for burglary with possible other charges pending.