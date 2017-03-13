Denretta Nolte

Denretta “Denni” Lou (Joy) Nolte, 81, of Humboldt, Neb., died Sunday, March 12, 2017, at the Sabetha Community Hospital.

She was born March 30, 1935, in Kingman, to Denton L. and Lelia (Long) Joy. She married Burdell Nolte on Dec. 27, 1957, at the Christian Church in Mission.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Patricia Gunn; and brothers-in-law, Gene Nolte and Warren Closson.

Denni is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Burdell Nolte of Humboldt, Neb.; daughters, Cheryl (Allen) Dreher of Hiawatha, Mari (John) Cooney of Houston, Texas, and Staci Ramsey of Humboldt, Neb.; grandchildren, Travis Dreher of Hiawatha, Taylor Rodecap of Ozawkie, Meagan Cooney and Caitlyn Cooney of Houston, Texas, and Whitney Ramsey and Wyatt Ramsey of Humboldt, Neb.; great-grandchildren, Remington and Adalynn Rodecap of Ozawkie; sisters-in-law, Vicky Nolte of Surprise, Ariz., and Irene Classen of Sabetha; brother-in-law, Jerry (Dorothy) Nolte of Humboldt, Neb.; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the First Presbyterian Church in Humboldt, Neb. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Wherry Mortuary in Humboldt. Family will greet friends from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Mortuary. Interment will be at the Humboldt Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Humboldt Bruun Memorial Library Fund. Online messages of condolence can be left at www.wherrymortuary.com.

The Sabetha Herald 3/15/2017