Emma Roush qualifies for NCAA National Diving Championships

Emma is the daughter of Sabetha native Eldon Roush, and the granddaughter of Sam and Janice Roush of Sabetha.

With a fifth-place finish in the one-meter dive at the NCAA Zone A Regional Meet, University of Massachusetts junior diver Emma Roush has qualified for the NCAA National Swimming and Diving Championships to be hosted in Indianapolis March 15-18.

Roush scored a combined 556.75 points between her preliminary and finals performances. Her score of 284.20 points in the preliminary round was the second-best score of the day’s first session.

With her advancement to the NCAA National Championships, Roush becomes the second member in UMass swimming and diving program history to qualify for the national championship meet. Diver Michaela Butler reached the national championship in 2013 and 2014, becoming the first-ever All-American in UMass and Atlantic 10 history. Roush also joins Jason Cook (2009) and Billy Brown (1991) as the only other UMass swimming and diving athletes to reach the NCAA meet.

In February, at the Atlantic 10 conference meet, Roush became a three time conference champion in one-meter diving while also claiming the three-meter diving championship and picking up the meet’s Most Outstanding Diver award.

Parts of this article originally published by the University of Massachusetts Sports Network.