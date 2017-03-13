Molly Irene Hills

Molly Irene Hills, 93, died Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Nottingham Health and Rehabilitation in Olathe.

She was born Oct. 11, 1923, in Sabetha, the daughter of Theodore “Ted” and Jessie Mae (Penn) Maxwell.

Molly was a member of the First Christian Church. She was an administrative assistant for Kansas Employee’s Retirement System in Topeka for 26 years.

Survivors include her son, Donald (Patti) Eugene Hills, Jr.; three daughters, Renee Ann (Chris) Edinger, Molly Kay (Steve) Goldstein and Lexie Jo (Gary) Grob; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the First Christian Church in Lawrence, 1000 Kentucky Street. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in her name to the First Christian Church in Lawrence and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary. Online condolences may be posted at warrenmcelwain.com.

The Sabetha Herald 3/15/2017