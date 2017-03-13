US-75 at Nebraska City to be closed for night bridge work

Weather permitting, U.S. Highway 75 on the southeast edge of Nebraska City will be temporarily closed for girder erection on the two overpass bridge structures. Work was expected to begin March 13, with closures beginning at 10 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m. each day until anticipated completion on March 17, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.

Constructors Inc. of Lincoln, Neb., is the contractor on the $24,416,437 project. Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 75 will be temporarily detoured utilizing Nebraska Highway 2, Nebraska Highway 50 and U.S. Highway 136 until the girder erection is completed at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 2. Nebraska Highway 2 will not be affected by this construction.

The Department of Roads’ manager for this project is Mike Habegger of Tecumseh. Motorists are encouraged to monitor local message boards for updates for this project and to drive cautiously through construction zones.