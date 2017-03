Woodlawn Meadowlarks

Submitted by Isabelle Walker Club Reporter

The March meeting of the Woodlawn Meadowlarks was held Sunday, March 12. Gwyn Claas called the meeting to order. Ella Sourk led the club in singing “The Ants Go Marching.”

The roll call was, “If you could have another name, what would it be?”

Gwendolyn Walker demonstrated how to put on an ear tag.

The club played charades and had refreshments. The next meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9, in the Woodlawn Hall.