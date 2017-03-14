4-H Club: Fairview Willing Workers

Submitted by Avery Baumgartner, Club Reporter

The regular monthly meeting of the Fairview Willing Workers 4-H Club was held on Sunday, March 12, at the Fairview Community Building. The theme of the meeting was “Luck of the Irish.” All members were asked to wear green in honor of Saint Patrick’s day.

The meeting was ran by the parents of the club. The pledge of allegiance and the 4-H pledge was led by the Kalynn Miller, mother of Kodi Miller. Roll call was led by Matt Lowdermilk, father of Hunter, Walker and Flint Lowdermilk. Roll call was, “Where is a place you would like to visit?” Roll call was answered by 15 members and two leaders. There were 12 parents in attendance.

M. Lowdermilk read the minutes for the February meeting. Becky Meyer, mother of Joey and Sadie Meyer, gave the treasurer’s report. Noah Kroll’s mother, Beth Kroll, moved to accept the treasurer’s report, and Kalynn Miller seconded the motion and the motion passed.

Kelli Brockhoff, Megan Brockhoff’s mother, told the club that she sent last month’s minutes to the local newspapers.

Jake Rieger’s mother, Lori, thanked the parents for leading the meeting. L. Rieger also reported the results of the County Club Days. Megan Brockhoff and Avery Baumgartner did instrumental solos and both received blue ribbons. J. Rieger and N. Kroll did an instrumental duet and received a top blue.

J. Rieger also did a project talk, and received a blue. N. Kroll performed an instrumental solo and received a red. The club did a skit, called the “Twelve Days of the Brown County Fair,” and received Top Blue. The club will compete at Regional Club days on Saturday, March 18, in Atchison.

Jeff Brockhoff gave a parliamentarian report on the history of Robert’s Rules of Order. Leslie Brockhoff informed the club that the annual Easter egg hunt will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Fairview City Park.

Kalynn Miller moved to donate $25 to the Rocketry award at the Brown County Fair. Joey Meyer seconded the motion and the motion passed.

Matt Lowdermilk mentioned that the Spotlight Auction will be held on Monday and Tuesday, March 13 and 14. Crayton Lanter and N. Kroll have birthdays in March, and the club sang Happy Birthday to them. Programs were done by J. Rieger, N. Kroll, S. Meyer and W. Lowdermilk.

J. Rieger talked about the different ways that hogs are used to make different products. N. Kroll showed the club his DNA double helix that he made in science class.

S. Meyer explained to the club how to start your seedlings for the upcoming planting season. W. Lowdermilk talked about different types of eggs and why farm fresh eggs are recommended.

Refreshments were by the Miller and Lowdermilk families. Next month’s meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 9.