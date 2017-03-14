Bern Firehouse KAN-STEP Grant pre-application is approved

After re-applying for a KAN STEP grant to rebuild the Bern Firehouse in February 2017, Bern Fire District No. 4 can now start adding items to their to-do list. The committee received approval to continue with plans for the project on Friday, March 10.

“We will now work on getting our cost estimate submitted for a June 15th deadline,” said Garret Stallbaumer, Bern Firehouse Committee member.

The committee first applied for the grant in January 2016, but was rejected in September 2016 after the Kansas Department of Commerce (KDOC) said “the proposed fire station is in excess of the size needed to adequately serve the community.”

Representatives of Bern Fire District No. 4 said the plan this time is to submit the new application with the intent to build a three bay fire barn that will house only six of their smaller fire trucks.

In order to ensure success this time around, Stallbaumer said they will need to show the KDOC that though Bern is small, the fire department serves a large industry.

About the Grant

The KAN STEP Grant will provide funds if the community is willing to provide sweat equity and donations to equal at least 35 percent of the project. As part of the grant, an income survey is conducted and a significant percentage of the fire district must be classified as “low to moderate income” according to the grant guidelines.

The KAN STEP Grant will provide funds if the community is willing to provide sweat equity and donations to equal at least 35 percent of the project. As part of the grant, an income survey is conducted and a significant percentage of the fire district must be classified as “low to moderate income” according to the grant guidelines.

The KAN STEP grant is the same grant that was used to build the Bern, Morrill and other community buildings.