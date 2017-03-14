Editorial: Kansans coming together

Being from southwest Kansas there are things that I miss, but the most important would be family. The majority of my husband’s and my family are in the southwest and south central portion of the state – Liberal, Greensburg, Pratt, Coldwater and Hutchinson. With us having so much family in these areas, it was devastating to hear about the multiple grass fires that surrounded them last week.

Multiple fires started throughout the state on Saturday, March 4, and since then one death has been attributed to the fires due to smoke inhalation and 11 injuries were reported. According to initial damage reports, more than 40 homes were destroyed along with an unknown number of outbuildings. One bridge in Meade County and three bridges in Clark County also were destroyed in addition to miles of fencing, utility poles and other structures. An unknown number of livestock also were killed.

Despite the damage these grass fires caused, it honestly could have been worse if Kansas didn’t have so many people willing to help out – firefighters, emergency personnel, farmers, county road grader operators and many more. I want to say thank you to everyone who put their own lives in danger and worked for days at a time to try and prevent any further damage to the state.

Disaster Emergency Declaration

On Monday, March 13, Governor Sam Brownback signed the final State of Disaster Emergency declaration for 20 Kansas counties affected by the wildfires that burned more than 651,000 acres across the state. This declaration covers the period beginning March 4 and continuing; and amends the previous declaration he made for three counties on March 5.

Those counties named in the declaration are Barber, Cheyenne, Clark, Comanche, Ellis, Ellsworth, Ford, Harvey, Hodgeman, Lane, Lincoln, McPherson, Meade, Ness, Pratt, Reno, Rice, Rooks, Russell and Seward.

The declaration activates the response and recovery portions of the Kansas Response Plan. Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments are being conducted to seek a major presidential disaster declaration.

Want to Help?

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDEM) urges anyone wishing to contribute to ongoing disaster relief efforts to donate cash to disaster relief organizations rather than donating goods. KDEM recommends Kansans donate to reputable disaster relief organizations of their choice, or local organizations within the affected communities.

It is a relief to know the citizens of our state can come together and help one another when disaster strikes.