Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education

The Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education met at 6 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the district office in Sabetha. Board members present were Ed Reznicek, Kathy Lippert, Kent Saylor, Jim Scoby, Leslie Scoby, Kent Kuckelman and Jeff DeMint.

The board adopted the agenda as amended.

The board approved the consent agenda, including minutes from the Feb. 13 meeting, payment of March bills for $212,806.50, February payroll for $648,653.76, personal days for Anissa Bloom and Nicolas Richardson, and a number of resignations and contracts. Resignations included the following: William Arneson as Sabetha bus driver; and Dana Michael, SMS seventh grade volleyball coach. Contracts included the following: Maria Zubler, Sabetha Middle School evening custodian; Doug Garrett, Sabetha High School assistant baseball coach; Clayton Tennal, SHS assistant softball coach; and Abby Stueve, SHS head volleyball coach.

The board heard from the SHS Student Council representative in regard to end-of-year activities.

The board received written administrative reports from principals Sheri Harmer, Matt Garber, Sara Toedman, Janelle Boden and Larry Geist.

Director of Student Learning Jennifer Gatz spoke to the board about a Professional Learning Experience course that has been created for senior students beginning with the 2017-18 school year.

The Professional Learning Experience course is designed for students who want to gain experience working in a job that is directly tied to a class in which the student is enrolled.

The purpose of the PLE is to provide students with a practical and relevant career related learning experience allowing them to make connections between real work experiences and the classroom. The course will be available for one or two credit hours.

Saylor asked who would be doing the monitoring of the students. Gatz said it would vary by building, but it has been discussed amongst the administrators.

Superintendent’s Report

Superintendent Todd Evans shared enrollment projections from the Kansas Association of School Boards. The district saw a drop coming into the 2016-17 school year, and it looks like another drop in the next few years.

“You’re looking at a gradual decline according to KASB,” Evans said.

Next, Evans shared that the district will be experiencing challenges with the Wetmore Academic Center shop classes. The person that WAC had been contracting with is the shop teacher from Jackson Heights. However, that individual has resigned, and Jackson Heights has so far been unable to fill the position. Boden is looking into options to still be able to offer those courses.

Next, Evans shared the expense comparison from July 1, 2016, through March 13, 2017. The district has so far spent $80,095.90 less from the general and supplemental general funds than the same timeframe last year. The district has in the same timeframe spent $174,115.59 more from the capital outlay fund, and $61,871.89 more from the special education fund.

Evans shared with the board members that Sabetha had one case of mumps at SHS. He said that they are fortunate that only one student at SHS is not immunized.

Evans told board members the possibility of allowing Carol Spangler to become a half-time teacher at SHS. He will share more information at a later date.

Finally, Evans said, it is an election year. Since the election was moved to the fall, the filing deadline is now June 1, he said. Board members up for election include Jeff DeMint, Kent Kuckelman and Ed Reznicek.

Parents as Teachers

Parents As Teachers representatives Brandy Edelman and Tammy Hinton presented to the board on the program.

Edelman told the board that the PAT funding has changed from state to federal funding through TANF, which now make effective eligibility requirements. Families have to meet at least one of the criteria to be eligible for service. This change, however, does not affect the current families the local program services currently, she said.

The program continues to do developmental screenings and referrals, as well as playgroups.

The district currently offers four units, Edelman said, and this number works well currently. Each unit of service is seven families.

PAT is requesting the district approve a local funding match not to exceed $16,000, for four units to serve 28 total families.

Board member J. Scoby noted that he typically votes no, but it does not mean that he thinks the program is not good. He said he simply has a philosophical difference of opinion in regard to government.

Edelman said that PAT believes that a little money invested early on saves money later on in a child’s education. She invited J. Scoby to contact her with any questions.

The board approved the funding request, 6-1.

FFA Greenhouse

Harmer provided an update from FFA Advisor Chris Bauerle. The next goal, she said, is to get concrete poured, but they are waiting for nice weather.

Also, the board accepted a donation of $7,000 for the project from Kent and Donna Saylor.

Mentoring Program

In response to low marks on the staff survey last year, Gatz said, the district has been working to improve the district’s mentoring program.

Gatz said that feedback from that survey, as well as a more recent survey, has led to the development of a new mentoring program and handbook. The program also includes an ambassador program, which would offer assistance to teachers new to the district but not new to teaching.

L. Scoby said she would like to see the mentors change every three or four years, even though it would require extra training, because she thinks it is good for teachers.

J. Scoby asked who would be selecting the mentors. Gatz said she and the building principal would be responsible for selecting mentors.

The board approved the mentoring program and handbook. The mentoring handbook now must be approved by the state, Gatz said, before it can be implemented.

Legislative Update

Evans spoke with the board about the Gannon decision and school finance.

Evans said he reached out to the three state legislators who represent USD No. 113, and he heard back from House Representative Clay Aurand, whose representation area includes Marshall, Washington and Republic counties, as well as the eastern edge of Jewell County.

Representative Aurand, who chairs the Education Committee and is on the K-12 Education Budget Committee, shared with Evans what he believes the timeline will be for the new school finance formula.

He expects there will be a draft of the new bill at the end of this week, with hearings by the end of next week. Aurand said he expects it to be “on the floor” within two weeks.

Evans said that Aurand told him he does not expect there to be “any surprises” with the new formula. Evans said he expects that it will be a combination of the three proposals that already have been discussed.

Lippert told board members that the state’s revenue exceeded estimates by $70 million, which is a positive because it means the estimators are finally getting correct numbers to the legislature. However, the state still finds itself in a $300 million hole, she said, and it is estimated that the school finance decision could cost the state another $500 million.

“That’s getting pretty close to a billion dollars that has to come from somewhere,” Lippert said.

Budgetary Rescission

Tabled from last month was discussion regarding potential budgetary rescission.

At the February meeting, the board had requested that Evans find out “how valuable” the last days of the school year are. Evans said he requested feedback from staff, and most staff members agreed that those days are very valuable.

Lippert said she believes the board should continue to table this discussion until more concrete information is available. The other board members agreed.

Administrative Contract

The board entered into executive session to discuss administrative contracts.

Following executive session, the board voted to offer an administrative contract to Axtell Principal Larry Geist for the 2017-18 school year.

Also at the meeting:

The board the Food Service RFP for fiscal year 2018; contracts with athletic trainers for FY 2018 at a total cost of $5,500; and Harmony Hills School use of school bus. Harmony Hills is the name of the Amish school on the very western edge of USD No. 113. The district approved a similar request last year.

The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10, at Axtell.