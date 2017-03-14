Regional KCA meeting to be held in Corning

Kansas Cattlemen’s Association (KCA) will host a regional meeting on Thursday evening, March 23, at the Corning Community Center in Corning, to discuss industry topics.

The free event is open to the public, and includes a free USA Beef supper.

KCA will provide industry updates, and Bill Bullard, CEO of R-Calf USA will give a presentation. KCA is actively supporting independent producers in Topeka and Washington, D.C.

KCA staff will update attendees on current legislative work. In addition, KCA will also discuss various projects they are currently working on to help support independent cattle producers.

Bullard is the Chief Executive Officer of the Ranchers Cattlemen Action Legal Fund, United Stockgrowers of America (R-CALF USA) and has held this position since 2001.

R-CALF USA is the largest national cattle-producer organization in the U.S. that exclusively represents the live cattle segment of the United States’ multi-segmented beef supply chain.

“Vertical integration kills competition, and domestic cattle producers must stand against this process or beef packers will soon dictate to them the terms of production and terms of marketing, just as they are now doing to hog and poultry producers,” Bullard said.

Bullard has testified on behalf of R-CALF USA members before Congress and executive branch agencies, has managed numerous lawsuits on behalf of the organization, and is the organization’s registered lobbyist.

The meeting includes a free USA-Beef dinner provided by KCA.

To help ensure enough of the meal for everyone, please RSVP to 785-238-1483.

Visit www.kansascattlemen.com for more information.