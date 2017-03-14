Sabetha City Commission

The Sabetha City Commission met at 6 p.m. Monday, March 13. Present were Mayor Doug Clark, Commissioners Norm Schmitt, Nick Aberle, Maridel Wittmer and Julie Burenheide, City Administrator Doug Allen, Assistant City Administrator Bill Shroyer and City Clerk Steve Compo. Also present were the city’s attorney Martin Mishler, Chamber of Commerce Director Gina Murchison, Chamber president Cindy Alderfer, Dort Goodman, Marlene Bosworth, Dayra Menold, Melissa Detweiler, Roy Frey and Elizabeth Collins of Webcom Resources.

Webcom Resources

Collins critiqued the city’s current website and offered solutions for a more optimized website. See full story beginning on page 1A of this week’s Herald.

Cemetery Land

The commissioners approved the contract for the land exchange between the city and Kent Saylor. Saylor is exchanging a 10-acre tract located off the intersection of Kansas Highway 246 and U.S. Highway 75 for land – known as Chapel Lawn. Chapel Lawn is located south of Oregon Street, west of the schools and east of the old sewage plant. Chapel Lawn had been previously designated for cemetery expansion. Saylor wants to use Chapel Lawn for a housing development. As part of the contract, Saylor has agreed to provide right-of-way for streets, concrete street access and grading for cemetery lane along the west side of the tract – now known as the Northeast Sabetha Cemetery location.

rolling hills

Commissioners approved Resolution No. 2017-03, establishing an improvement district for the benefit of real estate on Timberlane Drive and Cross Creek Road, as platted in the Rollings Hills Second Addition and Rolling Hills South Addition to the City of Sabetha. See resolution on page 7A of this week’s Herald.

The resolution states that the city will improve the streets and alleys in those specific additions. The improvements include chip and seal of the roads and fixing the drainage. No curbs or gutters will be created as part of this project.

Upon completion of the improvements, the governing body will levy a special assessment for such cost against the property improved. Also upon completion, the streets will be accepted as city streets by the City of Sabetha.

Property owners in the Rolling Hills Addition did not have enough signatures to allow for their streets to be improved at this time. Allen said that at any time, those property owners may change their mind and submit a signed petition.

The approximate cost for this project is $400,000.

Aquatic Center

Commissioners asked about progress on staffing the Sabetha Aquatic Center. City Administrator Allen said that about 20 applications have been received. Allen said that at least 20 people are needed to staff the pool, but 24 to 28 is preferred. Eleven people will need to be on duty during busy times.

Also at the meeting:

Commissioners approved minutes from the Feb. 27 meeting.

Also approved were the following ordinances and resolutions:

• Charter Ordinance No. 21, exempting the City of Sabetha from provisions relating to the election of officers, their terms of office, transitions to November elections, the appointment of officers and nomination petitions and providing substitute and additional provisions on the same subject. See the charter ordinance on page 6A of this week’s Herald.

• Ordinance No. 1517, establishing lower electric base rate. See the ordinance on page 7A of this week’s Herald.

• Ordinance No. 1518, adopting the codification of ordinances of the City of Sabetha. See the ordinance on page 7A of this week’s Herald.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, March 27.