Sabetha City Commission: City discusses website upgrade

Of main interest to attendees at the Sabetha City Commission meeting Monday evening, March 13, was a presentation about a proposed new website for the City of Sabetha and the Chamber of Commerce.

Elizabeth Collins of Webcom Resources of Atchison critiqued the city’s current site and offered solutions for a more optimized site. Webcom Resources specializes in digital marketing.

Present at the meeting were Mayor Doug Clark, City Commissioners Norm Schmitt, Nick Aberle, Maridel Wittmer and Julie Burenheide, City Administrator Doug Allen, Assistant City Administrator Bill Shroyer and City Clerk Steve Compo.

Also present were the city’s attorney Martin Mishler, Chamber Director Gina Murchison, Chamber President Cindy Alderfer, Dort Goodman, Marlene Bosworth, Dayra Menold, Melissa Detweiler, Roy Frey and Elizabeth Collins of Webcom Resources.

Service

Collins critiqued the city’s current website – offering both positive and negative comments.

“The website has positives,” she said. “There is lots of content, lots of photos and the content seems fairly current.”

One of the strongest traits of the city’s website is that it appears as “number one” in the Google search, Collins said.

Some of the negative points of the website include that it has no mobile accessibility, important information is buried, outdated style, photos are small and unclear and there are no headings.

Collins reviewed some bullet points of what the website should include – news, community calendar, clear photos, business pages and a number of other items.

Collins also reviewed “Civikhub,” a service Webcom Resources provides that takes the civic website and creates revenue from it.

“We would take the business and give them a digital presence for a reasonable fee – which can help the city,” Collins said. “It’s a digital marketing platform and the city is the platform – ‘the hub.’ Business pages can serve as websites for businesses.”

The Civikhub system is completely turnkey, Collins said, with Webcom Resources providing all of the implementation and support.

The website service includes six hours of on-site training for staff, two hours per month of support, a hybrid model of website maintenance, administrator approval capabilities for all user-added content.

Cost

The initial development of the city’s website would cost $14,385. Webcom Resources provides a two-year payment option. Yearly costs after that would be $3,230. This amount covers all costs for the website – hosting, domain name, emails, support and upgrades. This can be offset by using Civikhub. Civikhub would earn the city revenue by charging a subscription rate for businesses to have a business page. Collins estimated that if the city had 50 paid partner accounts, the city could make up to $3,150 per year – which would offset the yearly expense. This amount would be determined by what the city set as the fee for the subscription rate.

The time allotted for completion of the project would be approximately 12 to 16 weeks. The time allotted to acquire 50 partner accounts would be six to 12 months.

“Our goal is to be a growth partner for the northeast Kansas region,” Collins said.

What’s next

The city’s and chamber’s current websites are maintained by Dave Remmers.

Commissioner Burenheide asked how often Remmers updates the city’s site. Allen said Remmers updates it as soon as the city gives him information to update.

“From my point, no matter what tool we put in place, we have to have a program in place to implement it,” Commissioner Schmitt said.

“I’m glad you mentioned that,” Alderfer said. “I have been checking with people who say they go online prior to moving here but once they move here, they have not accessed it [the website] because it is not updated. The chamber’s is the same way. We all use the same provider so I think things have fallen through the cracks.”

“I think this would work, but we have to maintain it proactively,” Schmitt said. “I think that no matter what we did we should consider a plan to maintain it. We need to put a plan together.”

Commissioners discussed having a Chamber representative, a city commissioner, a library board member, someone from the schools and a member of the Sabetha Economic Development Commission on a committee to determine what the city needs in terms of an updated website. City Administrator Allen said he would work on putting a committee together.