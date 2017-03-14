Sarah Edelman

Sarah Edelman, 93, of Sabetha, died Saturday, March 11, 2017, at the Apostolic Christian Home.

She was born on Feb. 26, 1924, in the family home northwest of Sabetha. Sarah attended National Country School until the eighth grade.

Sarah grew up working on the family farm. She loved the outdoors with gardening, raising flowers, working with livestock, and entertaining her nieces and nephews. She worked for many years at Greene’s Drug Store as a clerk until she retired. She moved from the family farm in 2004 to the Midtown Apartments in Sabetha. In November 2010, she moved into the Apostolic Christian Home until her death.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph, who died in 1940 at the age of 62, and Anna (Plattner) Edelman who died in 1943 at the age of 62; her brothers, Rueben, Moses, Samuel and Daniel; and sisters, Louisa, Lydia, Esther and Priscilla.

Sarah is survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at Popkess Mortuary in Sabetha. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. prior to funeral service. Interment will be made at the Sabetha Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home, sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, KS 66534. www.popkessmortuaries.com

The Sabetha Herald 3/15/2017