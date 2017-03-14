Wetmore Lady Cardinals compete at 1A-DII State Basketball

After beating Southern Cloud in the Sub-State Championship game on Saturday, March 4, by a 39-36 score, the Wetmore Lady Cardinals hit the road to play in the 1A-Division II State Basketball Championships in Dodge City.

The Lady Cardinals were seeded No. 8 in the bracket and were matched up against the No. 1 seed, Waverly, who held a 22-1 record going into the tournament. The two matched up Wednesday afternoon, March 8.

The Cardinals ended up falling to Waverly – the eventual State Champions – by a close score of 44-49. The Lady Cardinals finished the 2016-17 season with a 13-11 record.