Backyard Beekeeping

What once was just a fascination for creepy crawlers has unexpectedly evolved into the new local business, T-House Honey.

As a child, Matt Tedman said he always had a fascination with nature and every “creepy crawler” that could be put in an aquarium, but one memory in particular really stands out to him.

“A fond memory I have with my uncle [David Herbster] was bringing home 50 bullfrog tadpoles,” he said. “Somehow mom let me keep them until they turned into frogs.”

This fascination has never dissipated and recently while watching an episode of This Old House, Matt and his wife Michelle felt the inspiration to become beekeepers.

“The episode also coincided with numerous public announcements of rapid pollinator decline, including the previous White House Administration expediting the EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] to approve new chemical treatments for a mite that was devastating the beekeeping/pollination industry,” Matt said. “As a hunter, I have always been taught the importance of conservation and saw this as another opportunity to help promote conservation.”

Getting Started

In order to get started with beekeeping, Matt and Michelle attended new beekeeper training sessions, read multiple books and even joined the Northeast Kansas Beekeepers Association (NEKBA), based out of Lawrence.

“Bee associations are critical for beekeepers as they are clubs/organizations that provide access to seasoned and master keepers, as well as other supplies, including bees,” Matt said. “I have always admired the beekeeping community as there is an endless amount of people willing to share valuable insights to questions and help out whenever possible. However, you have to be aware if you ask six beekeepers one questions, you will likely receive 13 different answers or solutions to your problem. Beekeeping is a hobby that I am convinced will always be a learning process.”

After learning the basics of beekeeping, Matt and Michelle installed their first hives just outside of Sabetha city limits with packaged bees they ordered from California in April 2016. Packaged bees include roughly three pounds of bees – approximately 10,000 worker bees and one queen bee.

Matt said keeping the bees just outside of city limits gives the bees the best of both worlds.

“The bees have a buffer zone to industrial row crop pesticides and seed treatments, and easy access to gardens, landscapes and numerous flowering trees in the city limits,” he said. “The land owners are very generous people, and we are grateful the allow us access to their land to house the bees.”

Matt and Michelle also had to get protective clothing in addition to ordering bees. They wear full bee suits – similar to painting coveralls – with a zippered veil, rubber boots and thick goat skin leather gloves. Even though they wear full bee suits, they say that bees do not attack unless the hive is threatened.

“Most issues occur when people inadvertently disturb colonies at the end of the summer when nectar sources are scarce and bees are ready to defend what they have worked all spring and summer for,” Matt said. “As long as you do not ‘Chuck Norris’ the hive, you will likely be fine to stand around hives in close proximity and not get stung.”

T-House honey products

After setting up their first hives last spring, Matt and Michelle weren’t intending to sell their honey, but after one of their hives produced a surplus of honey their first season, T-House Honey was created to help offset some costs.

“We did not expect to get a surplus crop of honey our first year,” Matt said. “In fact, honey production was not the focus or primary reason for this endeavor. When one of our packaged bee hives produced roughly 90 pounds of surplus honey – roughly 30 pounds over the average for this region – we figured we could not eat that much for years. Thus, we started to sell the honey to help offset some of the startup and overhead costs of beekeeping.”

Just like learning how to become a beekeeper, Matt said there was a lot to learn about selling honey as well.

“We quickly learned there are numerous regulations on labeling, and other aspects of selling honey,” he said.

Right now, Matt and Michelle just sell honey but plan to expand their product line in the future.

“As our colonies grow and produce more honey, we will begin to start accumulating a fair amount of beeswax,” Matt said. “The beeswax actually is more valuable and sells for more pound for pound than the honey. The beeswax has many uses from soaps, candles, lip balm and natural wood finishes to name a few.”

T-House Honey is natural raw honey, which means it has only been strained through a coarse and fine mesh to remove extra wax particles from decapping the honey.

“The honey is never cooked, so the probiotic nature of the honey is maintained,” Matt said. “I promise you will never look at store bought honey the same after tasting raw honey. You simply cannot beat the taste of fresh local natural raw honey.”

Matt and Michelle just recently sold out of their honey from last year, and they said that word of mouth is currently their best advertisement, but they do sell their honey at the Sabetha Farmers Market on Saturday mornings throughout the summer.

“The Farmers Market is a great way to get access to fresh local produce and support local business at the same time,” Matt said.

What’s happening Now

Although there is a lot to be done throughout the late winter and early spring, Matt said, less inspections at the hives are actually the best for the bees.

“I have been taught the less interventions or inspections that are made, the better off the bees are,” Matt said. “However, open hive inspections of the frames are still necessary to ensure a problem is not affecting the hive before it is too late. Ultimately, beekeeping is really about letting the bees do what they do best – which is work hard and literally to death (bees only live a few weeks during nectar flows from working so hard).”

Solely for the purpose of learning, Matt said that he inspected his hives approximately once a week during the first summer – which is fairly frequent.

One of the biggest mistakes a new beekeeper can make is quit learning about their bees, he said.

“There is so much to learn just by watching and observing colony behavior on any given day,” he said. “For the most part, a beekeeper can watch the behavior and activity of the bees outside the hive and get a decent picture of what is going on in the hive.”

Currently, Matt is working on the following: checking that the bees are still alive on warmer days, building new hive components, checking food stores, checking moisture levels and rotating the hive bodies.

Building Hive Components

Currently, Matt is working on building new hive components in order to bring his current number of two established hives up to five this season.

The hive consists of eight different components – the hive stand/bottom board, the entrance reducer, deep (brood) hive box, queen excluder, super box, inner cover, outer cover and winter top covers.

• Hive Stand/Bottom Board – This acts as a stand to lift the hive off of the ground to help keep the hive dry.

• Entrance Reducer – This is a small piece of wood that comes in varying lengths to control the width of the opening.

• Deep (Brood) Box – This is a 9-5/8 inches tall box that holds the brood frames. This where the queen lays the eggs and the nurse bees raise and tend to the eggs, larvae and pupae.

• Queen Excluder – This is a steel, sometimes plastic, screen with multiple openings large enough for worker bees to pass through, but too small for the queen to pass. This keeps the queen from laying eggs in the supers above to assists in harvesting honey.

• Super Box – The super boxes holds multiple frames and are only 6-5/8 inches tall, also commonly known as mediums. Honey is very heavy – a good crop will yield about 3 pounds per frame in a medium box. Matt’s super boxes hold 10 frames.

• Inner Cover – This is a thin cover with a small vent hole to let moisture out. This cover rests on the top box regardless of size or purpose. The inner cover creates a void between the inner and outer cover. This air void acts as an additional insulation barrier to the outside hot/cold temperatures.

• Outer Cover (telescoping cover) – This telescopes over the inner outer cover to protect from wind and rain entering the vent hole. Outer covers are usually covered with weather resistant flashing.

• Winter Top Covers – During winter months, Matt places a super box with two inches of closed cell insulation (with vent hole opening to match inner cover) between the inner cover and telescoping cover. This does not serve a purpose to insulate the bees but primarily the inner cover surface.

Building hive components consists of assembling prefabricated woodware into square frames to create a Langstroth style hive – which was invented in 1851.

“The boxes are fairly easy to make and really only require some basic rabbet and dado joints,” Matt said. “If you want to get fancy and make the wooden boxes last longer, finger joints are typically used, but require more skill and sometimes tools to be efficient. I built a jig to quickly assemble the frames together, which also saves a great amount of time and keeps the frames square.”

Checking Food Stores

In the late winter and early spring, food stores have to be checked in order to prevent the bees from starving. But checking these food stores during the colder months can prove challenging.

“Checking food stores when air temperature does not allow the hives to be opened is done through hefting, which is lifting/tilting the hive forward gently to gauge the overall weight of the hive,” Matt said. “Typically, hives in this area require 100 pounds of honey to overwinter successfully.”

“If a hive starts to become light, extra feed should be added to prevent starvation,” he said. “The majority of hives die in March when food stores are depleted and before plants begin to produce nectar in April.”

Checking Moisture Levels

According to Matt, it is a common belief that cold weather would in fact harm the bees, when in all actuality the cold doesn’t but moisture does. Throughout the winter season, the bees form a cluster in the hive and shiver to keep warm.

“The air temperature surrounding the bee cluster is maintained inside the colonies throughout the winter,” Matt said. “As the bees consume honey, water vapor is perspired. As that warmer moist air comes in contact with the cold outside the hive, the water vapors condense and can drip back down on the bee cluster.

Throughout the winter, Matt uses a specially insulated top inner cover and places a few rocks along one side of the top cover to generate enough slope to let the condensation run down one side instead of stagnating and dripping back down into the hive opening.

Rotating Hive Bodies

Matt rotates the hive bodies in the spring, because the bee colonies grow upwards in the hive. As winter progresses into spring, the bee cluster will typically be in the top half of the frames.

Flipping the top “brood” box – where the queen, nurse bees, larvae and eggs are – and relocates the cluster to the bottom of the hive. This in turn allows the hive to keep growing upwards without running out of room or feeling the need to swarm.

want to be a beekeeper?

In addition to joining the NEKBA, Matt and Michelle attend “bee chats” at the Klinefelter Farm once a month. These meetings are free and open to anyone with an interest in beekeeping.

“The group has well over a century in combined experience and is a great place to bounce ideas off others to remedy with hives and pests,” Matt said. “The Klinefelter Farm is now operated by Highland Community College, which also provides credited beekeeping courses for students and anyone interested in beginning beekeeping.”

Matt and Michelle purchase their beekeeping supplies from Robert Hughes with Jordy’s Honey in Overland Park. According to Matt, Robert has kept bees for more than 50 years and is originally from this area and currently teaches beekeeping courses for Johnson County Community College.

“Robert is always willing to take time out of his day and answer questions that we may have about our bees,” he said.

About Matt and Michelle

Matt works at Wenger Manufacturing as a design engineer, and Michelle works as a physical therapist throughout the Sabetha community.

Matt and Michelle have two kids, three-year-old McKenzie, and one-year-old Michael. They enjoy sharing their passion for the outdoors with their kids.

“McKenzie has her own veil and is always excited to go see the bees,” Matt said.

Did you know?

A strong hive that is healthy during a good nectar flow in late June will house roughly 50,000 to 70,000 bees.

Worker and queen bees are both female bees.

Drone bees are males and are slightly bigger than worker bees with a boxier shape and larger eyes, and do not have stingers.

Moisture is one of the leading killers of hives in the winter.

Honey production strongly depends on the weather patterns.

The source of nectar directly affects the color and taste of the honey.

No two years of honey crop will be identical.

The average for this area is approximately 60 pounds surplus honey per colony.

The honeybee is the second most studied organism next to the human body.

A nobel prize was received by Karl von Frisch for the discovery of the “Waggle Dance.”

The “Waggle Dance” is how bees communicate where nectar and pollen sources are located by dancing in a specific pattern. The size, orientation and intensity of the dance basically indicates and angle relative to the sun and distance to the source.

Raw honey is not recommended for consumption for infants under the age of 1, because it hasn’t been cooked.