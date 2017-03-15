Taking Aim: Vic’s Gun Shop

Walking up the steps and through the door into Vic’s Gun Shop brings back memories of the gun shops of days gone by. Ammo stacked on shelves, the smell of gun oil in the air, reloading supplies on counters, and a mule deer mount on the wall make the customer feel right at home.

“This mulie was shot by my father years ago in Montana,” said Vic Halls, owner of Vic’s Gun Shop.

Halls, who grew up shooting guns as a youngster in Hardin, Mont. — located in the eastern part of the state — has a long standing passion for shooting and firearms.

“My first gun was a Stevens Model 115 bolt action single shot with iron sights,” he said. “I still have that gun!”

A winding road brought Halls to Kansas, and eventually to Sabetha, where he applied for and received his Federal Firearm License in 1976 — soon after opening a gun shop out of a bedroom in his house.

“I guess it has been over 40 years now!” Halls said.

Winding Road

After graduating from high school in Hardin, Mont., he then attended college in Springfield, S.D., for two years before moving to Kansas.

“My parents moved to Marion, so I then attended Emporia State Teachers College for a year,” Halls said. “It was at Emporia that I met Connie and we were married in 1969.”

Halls took a job with Iowa Beef Processing in Emporia and a year later in 1970 landed a job as a state meat inspector for meat processing plants. It was because of that job that the Halls moved up into this area of the state.

“I had five plants that were my responsibility to inspect, and one of those happened to be the Sabetha meat processing plant operated by George Roth,” Halls said.

After moving to Sabetha, Halls received his Federal Firearm License and started the gun shop.

“We started out with the gun shop in one of the bedrooms in our house back in 1976,” Hall said.

The Halls purchased the locker plant from George Roth in 1980, and ran it for 26 years.

“After we bought the locker plant, we relocated to it [for the gun shop],” Halls said.

Vic’s Gun Shop remained at the locker plant for nearly a decade, until the Halls built a special building for it behind their home.

“We then built this building and moved everything into it, so I guess we have come full circle,” Halls said.

Halls sold the locker in 2006, then worked at Aberle Ford for nine years before recently retiring.

“Now that Connie and I are retired, we can travel and devote more time to the gun shop,” he said. “I now have regular hours that we are open, so it is now easier for people to shop here.”

Vic’s Gun Shop, located at 328 North 14th Street in Sabetha, is now open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and on some weekends as well.

If you cannot make it to the shop during normal hours, Halls can be reached at 785-284-2755 for an appointment.

“It is hard to believe that I have been doing this for over 40 years now but I have really enjoyed it, and now that I have more time to dedicate to it we can serve the area even better,” he said.

Gun Business

Business has been brisk since the Presidential election.

“Our sales in November and December after [Donald] Trump was elected were crazy!” Halls said.

Halls also noted that since President Trump was elected that buyers are taking more time and being more selective in their purchases because they are no longer fearful of not being able to purchase firearms.

“Buyers are now more at ease than they were the last eight years,” he said.

Sales for concealed carry pistols are one of the top sellers right now.

“Most of my customers right now are in the market for concealed carry pistol,” Halls said. “Believe it or not, but we are selling a lot of those to women who want them for protection. What we are seeing is that most of the women prefer revolvers in contrast to the semi-autos because the slide action on semis are sometimes too difficult to operate.”

According to Halls, most of the women making purchases at his shop prefer the .38 Special cartridge because of less recoil, while the most of the men prefer the 9mm and .45 Auto cartridges.

“We also sell a lot of cowboy action style pistols and rifles,” he said. “This is primarily because of the popularity of the Cowboy Shooting events.”

Ruger pistols seemed to be the preference for most buyers.

“Ruger makes a great firearm. They are great quality and with a lifetime warranty they are hard to beat!” Halls said.

Halls orders firearms from six different suppliers, and it usually takes about two to five days for orders to arrive.

“I stock more guns now than I have in the past simply because I am open more now and the demand is up,” Halls said. “What I have noticed that has changed over the years is that people no longer trade in guns for newer ones. They keep their old guns and just purchase new ones.”

Not only does Vic’s Gun Shop sell firearms but they also deal in reloading supplies, ammunition, scopes, and any other accessories that the buyer might need.

“We can order anything you need,” he said. “We also sell a lot of gun vaults.”

Besides all of the previous mentioned items, Halls also can handle any firearm transfer from a seller to a buyer.

“We do a lot of transfers every year for buyers,” he said. “We really are a full service gun shop. We do also do a limited amount of repair work, but I do not have a gunsmith license so I am limited on what I can do.”

Passion for Shooting

Halls and his wife shot trap together for years, and now he is currently involved in Cowboy Shooting events.

“I shoot over 9,000 rounds a year!” he said. “We attend events two to three weekends a month and last year we entered championship events in five different states.”

The Cowboy Shooting events have really caught on the last few years and are now one of the biggest shooting attractions in the nation.

“My favorite pistol for these events is my Ruger Blackhawk Vaquero, and my favorite rifle is a Uberti 1873 Model 73 both in .357 in which I shoot .38 specials,” Halls said.

Halls also enters black powder and smokeless powder competitions. Halls was the Silver Senior Black Powder Cartridge Champion in Kansas for three years in a row and was also a Smokeless Powder Champion as well.

Halls said that his favorite make of pistols are made by Ruger and that his favorite rifle is a Remington.