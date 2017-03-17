Brown County Commission 3.13.2017

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, March 13, with the following members present: Chairman Steve Roberts, Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting.

A letter was received from the City of Robinson requesting Brown County not to do any chip and seal within the city limits until after July 5, 2017.

The commissioners signed the application for Department of the Army Permit for Bridge FAS-58. The bridge is located at Sunflower Road over South Fork Wolf River.

Van Keppel Territory Manager Doug Herrman spoke with the commissioners about purchasing or leasing a chip spreader for the Road and Bridge Crew. The chip spreader the county currently owns is appraised at $90,000. A new unit will cost $276,000. Roberts asked Hermann to get the agreement for a lease purchase in writing.

Department Reports

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported there are 19 inmates – 15 males and four females – currently at the Brown County Jail.

Also at the meeting:

The commissioners to approved the minutes of the March 6 meeting.

Tax change orders 2016-80, 2016-81 and 2016-84 were signed and approved.

The fixed assets were reviewed and signed by the commissioners.

The commissioners held a 10-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with Brown County Treasurer Cheryl Lippold, Gormley present. No binding action was taken following the executive session.

The commissioners held a 10 minute executive session on non-elected personnel with Hill and Gormley present. No binding action was taken following the executive session.

The commissioners held a 10 minute session on non-elected personnel with Gormley present. No binding action was taken following the executive session.

The next meeting will be held Monday March 20.