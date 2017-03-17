Memories 3.22.2017

125 Years Ago

Friday, March 18, 1892

Weather to suit everybody last week. First an all day’s rain, second snow, third sunshine and slush, fourth two days’ shivering shakers from the northwest, fifth a beautiful spring day. Who wants a better assorted variety?

Mrs. E. H. Cassett desires to inform the public that she has opened an entirely new stock of millinery at her old stand. She will be glad to welcome there all ladies wishing to look at anything in her line.

The American Economist says it is able to report progress in reforming the “tin-plate liar.” Not long since he would not admit that any American tin-plate mills existed. Now he only contends that the American establishments do not make tin plate of certain kinds and certain sizes of a certain thickness in certain large quantities at certain low prices. This, we take it, is a marked improvement. No case of total depravity here, we fondly hope.

A birthday surprise was given Mrs. J. P. Lahr, Tuesday afternoon, by her friends. The surprisee was completely taken by storm and greatly astonished at the number of afternoon congratulatory calls, until it finally dawned upon her that it was a real reception in her behalf gotten up “on the sly” by her friends. A delicious luncheon prepared by her mother and sister was served to the guests who had been invited by the same self-appointed hostesses.

100 Years Ago

Thursday, March 22, 1917

Ad—The New Gossard Corsets for Spring. While retaining all those qualities that have characterized and famed Gossard corsets in past seasons, they strike a new note in corsetry—a subtle change that is reflected in a more delicately beautiful outline and in an even more graceful flat back. Without any undue pressure you are assured absolute comfort and freedom of movement because the Gossard secret of scientific boning assures the most perfect support where it is needed.

Mr. and Mrs. Bob McCabe are settled down on their farm in Sheridan county. For days they had no milk unless they walked a mile to get it.

Clarence Wells of Corning attempted to burn a slough one day last week. The flames jumped a fifty foot road and went north for a mile. Heroic efforts of the farmers were successful in putting the fire out, without any loss except fence posts.

75 Years Ago

Wednesday, March 18, 1942

Leonard Sprimont, 18 year old youth who lives on a farm near Carroll, Ia., did just about everything wrong in Sabetha Saturday when he wrecked a Chrysler he had stolen at Coon Rapids, Ia., south of the Sabetha hospital. Sprimont was arrested in Sabetha the same afternoon, admitted taking the Chrysler and the Clarence Norrie Chevrolet from Main Street of Sabetha, and now is probably on his way back to Carroll in custody of the sheriff there.

In a game in which the fans on both sides often wondered why the foul axe fell so heavily upon players of opponents and their own players alike, the Sabetha high school Big Seven Championship team lost to the Hiawatha Indians on the Hiawatha armory court Saturday evening by a score of 19 to 16.

Roy Pendergrass, Jr., Yeoman third class, went through the Pearl Harbor attack, in which shipmates and friends died in action. Paul Perdergrass, brother of Roy, who joined the navy a little less that a year ago, is now doing mess cooking at the Puget Sound Navy Yard, Bremerton, Wash.

50 Years Ago

Tuesday, March 21, 1967

The Board of Education of Sabetha Unified District 441 approved several major changes for the district which will go into effect next fall. One of the items is the scheduling of meeting of the Woodlawn school district residents on Monday, Mar. 20, at 8 p.m. in the schoolhouse to vote on whether or not the school should be closed next year. It was also decided that beginning next fall classes at Goff will be held for grades kindergarten through the fourth grade with one teacher per room per class.

Kindergarten—Wednesday was George Washington’s birthday and the children drew cherry trees and flags. Also this week we blew bubbles to see if we could discover the colors of the rainbow in them. The children have also been working on right and left and their letters.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, March 18, 1992

Topsy-Turvy—A metal building at Edelman’s Inc. along U.S. 75 highway was overturned by strong northerly winds on March 9. The building was used for storage, but had been for sale since about 1980.

The ‘dream house’ of Bart and Linda White of Sabetha became an overnight reality this week. Linda said that nearly 60 friends, neighbors and relatives completed the framing and roofing of their geodesic dome house in just a day and a half. The unusual house is multi-directional and energy efficient and includes a walkout basement with wooden walls.

Over the next several weeks, Sabetha Community Hospital will be participating in a nationwide community-based effort to increase public understanding about the difficult choices facing health care in America. The campaign seeks to correct misunderstandings and educate the public about the nation’s healthcare system, an issue that has become one of the most (if not the most) crucial campaign issues.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, March 21, 2007

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Department and the Seneca Police Department are investigating numerous threatening phone calls that have occurred in the 336 prefix area in the last few days. These phone calls, to date, have been pranks and it appears that the intent of the call is to frighten female persons who may answer the phone.

Twelve Sabetha Emergency Medical Technicians participated in a response exercise with several scenarios last Tuesday evening, March 13. Sabetha EMTs Kalynn Miller, Mike Rokey and Cindy Edelman put on a C-Collar on accident “victim.”