Nemaha County Commission 3.13.2017

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, March 13, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. Commissioners present were Chairman Tim Burdiek, Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby. Also present were Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Dick Miller, Ray Thieme and Darlann Rial came before the board on behalf of the Nemaha County Historical Society to speak to Commissioners about further repairs needing to be made to the old jail building and Sheriff’s residence. The group let commissioners know that they are planning a brick and mortar restoration project for this building at an estimated cost of $19,000. The commissioners decided to appropriate $9,000 to the Nemaha County Historical Society to help pay for this restoration project. This appropriation is to be paid out of the Commissioner’s Fund.

Jim Buser came before the board to speak to commissioners about holding the annual Fur Harvester’s Conference in Seneca in either 2018 or 2019 and again in 2022. The conference would require use of the Nemaha County Community Building and the Nemaha County Recycling Building. Commissioners let Buser know that they would be glad to see this conference held in Seneca again and would allow use of the specified buildings.

The commissioners approve a quote from Eisenbarth Plumbing in the amount of $22,541.76 for improvements to be made to the restrooms at the Nemaha County Community Building.

The commissioners approve a quote from Thyssenkrupp Elevator Corporation in the amount of $1,268 for repair of the elevator located in the Nemaha County Pioneer Building.

Commissioners asked County Attorney Brad Lippert about what kind of things could be paid for out of the county’s Special Machinery Fund.

Following discussion, the commissioners decided to transfer 2016 year end funds as follows: $600,000 from the General Fund to the Capital Outlay Fund, $18,000 from the Law Enforcement Fund to the Capital Outlay Fund, $300,000 from the Road and Bridge Fund to the Special Machinery Fund, $45,500 from the Noxious Weed Fund to the Capital Outlay Fund, $17,000 from the Election Fund to the Capital Outlay Fund, and $2,861.28 from the Diversion Fund to the Capital Outlay Fund.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that Bridge G-40, which lies between sections 23 and 26 of Gilman Township, has been repaired. He ordered wider tires to be put on the new motor grader at a cost of $2,000. He had the guys put the spreaders back in their trucks last week.

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart advised the board they are having issues at the county shop with the internet service. Swart let commissioners know that he would prefer to install fiber optic internet service through Rainbow Communications at the county shop. Commissioners advised Swart to move forward with the installation of the fiber optic internet. Burdiek signed a service agreement with Rainbow Communications as presented.

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that he had problems last week with the backup generator at the Law Enforcement Center. Vernon stated that the warranty on the generator is no longer valid and that it will cost the county approximately $3,500 to repair the generator. Commissioners advised Vernon to move forward with this repair. This cost will be paid out of Capital Outlay Funds.

Vernon told commissioners that they are currently holding 13 inmates in the jail and booked 12 individuals into the jail this past week.

Ronnebaum came back before the board to speak to commissioners about transferring money from the Road and Bridge Fund to the Special Machinery Fund.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the March 6 meeting.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments to be paid at the middle of March.

The commissioners approved the adoption of Resolution 2017-2 authorizing 2016 year end county fund transfers.

Commissioners signed the resolution as presented.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held at 9 a.m. Monday, March 20. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.